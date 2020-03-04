The ‘90s fashion resurgence is truly hitting its stride, with slip dresses, crop tops, menswear-inspired suiting, and slouchy streetwear popping up at our favorite brands. One retailer to get in on the nostalgic craze is ASOS which just teamed up with model it-girl, Delilah Belle Hamlin, on an exclusive style edit of her favorite Spring 2020 pieces. The collection embodies that much-celebrated '90s vibe with graphic hoodies, chunky combat boots, pretty pink sundresses and crop-top suiting. What’s more, the 27-piece capsule starts at just $8.

For tips on how to style the looks, look no further than Hamlin herself who captures the '90s fashion aesthetic with ease. Add some edge to an eyelet tiered mini dress with combat boots. Channel '90s model-off-duty grunge with an oversize black graphic shirt, matching biker shorts, and lace-up boots. “I love a ribbed jean with a lil’ bra-top and a blazer chucked over the top," Hamlin shares in an interview with ASOS. As for her favorite pieces? “I’m really into shoulder pads right now, and I’m loving the big-shoulder dress in the edit, as well as the suits — they’re really cute.”

Shop the full collection on ASOS now.

The Dress ASOS Broderie Button Through Tiered Mini Sundress $40 | ASOS Team an embroidered tiered sundress with combat boots for a much-needed dose of attitude.

The Cut-Offs ASOS Denim Mid Rise Relaxed Ripped Short $40 | ASOS There's nothing that screams warm weather quite like a great pair of vintage-style cut-off shorts, styled here with a bra top and an oversize blazer.

The Bike Shorts ASOS Disco Legging Short $19 | ASOS The Kardashian-approved trend is back for another trip around thee sun.

The Boots ASOS Athens Chunky High Lace Up Boots $80 | ASOS Make any look more edgy with the addition of these high-calf combat boots.

Th Bralette ASOS Shrunken Dad Suit Bralette $24 | ASOS A three-piece suit gets a modern twist with this bralette crop-top in rotation.

The Shirt ASOS Long Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt $40 | ASOS Invest in a comfy, oversized crisp white button-down shirt that goes with everything.

The Lounge Jacket ASOS Lounge Mix and Match Waffle Jacket $56 | ASOS Cozy up with a waffle-knit jacket to be worn inside or outside of the house.