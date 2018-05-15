It might just be starting to feel like spring, but you're about to want to skip to the next season. ASOS is having a summer essentials sale for a limited time, so you can transition your wardrobe with ease. There's bags under $15 and dresses under $25. This is not a drill, people!

Cancel your plans for the day, because this ASOS sale is just too good to miss. The brand is slashing prices on everything you need to get your wardrobe from spring to summer. While not everything from the website is up for grabs, there's over 2,000 different items on sale for 30 percent off. I'm talking tank tops, t-shirts, dresses, shorts, and even accessories.

Oddly enough, there is no official start and end date for the sale. According to the website, the deal will only be around while supplies last. There's really no telling how fast the items that you want will be around, so you should probably get to shopping while you still can.

With over 2,000 different summer staples to choose from, the online shopping can get a little bit overwhelming. Just think about what you already have, what you want more of, and what you've been eyeing up already. When that gets a little bit overwhelming, just take a look at this list of all the best deals of the sale. Be careful though, because you're going to want every single one.

1. Flatform Sandals

2. Off-Shoulder Sundress

3. Tassel Hoop Earrings

ASOS ALDO Summer Tassel Hoop Earrings $9.50 (originally $14) ASOS Let's not forget about the accessories. The sale has great options for all of those items that really make an outfit pop. Including these super summery tassel hoop earrings for less than $10. Buy Now

4. Puff Shoulder Dress

5. Fringe Slides

ASOS Kaltur Multi Fringe Sliders $32 (originally $46) ASOS If you're looking for a new way to nail the slides trend, this is the shoe for you. From the colors to the movement of the fringe, it doesn't get much more summery than this. Buy Now

6. Twist-Top Dress

7. Printed Cover-Up

ASOS Y.A.S Poppy Printed Beach Cover-Up $33.60 (originally $48) ASOS They don't call it a summer staple sale for no reason. A cover-up is something not everyone remembers to pick up while they're shopping, but ASOS has your back with some super adorable ones. Buy Now

8. Tassel Headband

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Tassel Fan Headband $11 (originally $16) ASOS This headband will make sure that you really amp up your summer style. After all, if you're going to buy statement accessories, you might as well grab them while they're on sale. Buy Now

9. Cold-Shoulder Dress

10. Frilly Two-Piece

11. Floral Pants

12. Girl Power Slides

13. Midi Sundress

14. Cutout One-Piece

15. Tie-Top Dress

16. Green Sunnies

17. Gingham Dress

Can you believe there's over $1,500 other designs too? It's hard to find something not to buy.