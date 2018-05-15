ASOS's 30% Off Summer Sale Lets You Stock Up For Sunny Days, Including Dresses Under $25
It might just be starting to feel like spring, but you're about to want to skip to the next season. ASOS is having a summer essentials sale for a limited time, so you can transition your wardrobe with ease. There's bags under $15 and dresses under $25. This is not a drill, people!
Cancel your plans for the day, because this ASOS sale is just too good to miss. The brand is slashing prices on everything you need to get your wardrobe from spring to summer. While not everything from the website is up for grabs, there's over 2,000 different items on sale for 30 percent off. I'm talking tank tops, t-shirts, dresses, shorts, and even accessories.
Oddly enough, there is no official start and end date for the sale. According to the website, the deal will only be around while supplies last. There's really no telling how fast the items that you want will be around, so you should probably get to shopping while you still can.
With over 2,000 different summer staples to choose from, the online shopping can get a little bit overwhelming. Just think about what you already have, what you want more of, and what you've been eyeing up already. When that gets a little bit overwhelming, just take a look at this list of all the best deals of the sale. Be careful though, because you're going to want every single one.
1. Flatform Sandals
$44.50 (originally $64)
Forget everything that you know about platform shoes, because these are flatform shoes. Not only are these so much easier to walk in, but they're also perfect for almost any summer activity.Buy Now
2. Off-Shoulder Sundress
$20 (originally $29)
A dress this trendy for just $20? Yes, please. I don't think that I need to say anything else here.Buy Now
3. Tassel Hoop Earrings
$9.50 (originally $14)
Let's not forget about the accessories. The sale has great options for all of those items that really make an outfit pop. Including these super summery tassel hoop earrings for less than $10.Buy Now
4. Puff Shoulder Dress
$28 (originally $40)
This off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for bringing some much-needed summer color into any wardrobe. It's available in curve, petite, and tall as well.Buy Now
5. Fringe Slides
$32 (originally $46)
If you're looking for a new way to nail the slides trend, this is the shoe for you. From the colors to the movement of the fringe, it doesn't get much more summery than this.Buy Now
6. Twist-Top Dress
$16.50 (originally $24)
Even the mommas-to-be can get in on this deal. There are a handful of maternity styles up for grabs during the 30 percent off sale as well.Buy Now
7. Printed Cover-Up
$33.60 (originally $48)
They don't call it a summer staple sale for no reason. A cover-up is something not everyone remembers to pick up while they're shopping, but ASOS has your back with some super adorable ones.Buy Now
8. Tassel Headband
$11 (originally $16)
This headband will make sure that you really amp up your summer style. After all, if you're going to buy statement accessories, you might as well grab them while they're on sale.Buy Now
9. Cold-Shoulder Dress
$30.10 (originally $43)
Nothing says summer like a dainty little print. This dress has it all — stripes, pastels, and tie-shoulder ties. Not to mention a great price.Buy Now
10. Frilly Two-Piece
$29 (originally $42)
An entire outfit for under $30? ASOS is not playing around. With all the frills and two-toned print, this is the perfect two-pieces for the season.Buy Now
11. Floral Pants
$33.50 (originally $48)
Even the short girls can get their perfect fit. There's a ton of petite styles up for grabs in the sale, including these floral ones. There's even a matching top to go with it.Buy Now
12. Girl Power Slides
$36 (originally $52)
If there's anything better than spreading a little girl power, it's doing it on a budget. This is the perfect way to head into summer, if I do say so myself.Buy Now
13. Midi Sundress
$22 (originally $32)
Simple, sweet, and to the point. This summer dress is perfect for heading to the beach, going out for drinks, or anything in-between.Buy Now
14. Cutout One-Piece
$24.50 (originally $35)
What better way to head into summer than with a bathing suit that doubles as a bodysuit? Rhetorical question.Buy Now
15. Tie-Top Dress
$19.50 (originally $32)
Less than $20 for a dress that will last you all summer long? Yes, please.Buy Now
16. Green Sunnies
$16 (originally $23)
Everyone will be green with envy when they see these glasses on you.Buy Now
17. Gingham Dress
$28 (originally $40)
I just found your new summer uniform. You can thank me later.Buy Now
Can you believe there's over $1,500 other designs too? It's hard to find something not to buy.