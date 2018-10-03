Fall 2018 may be in its infancy but it's always prime time for a fast fashion sale. ASOS' Fall 2018 mid-season sale is epic. No, really. The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off seasonal pieces and more. There are jackets for just $28, jeans for only $17, and much, much more. There are trendy, single season, and inexpensive items on deal, while pricier, investment pieces that you will wear for years and years are decidedly marked down.

The holiday season will be here before you know it and that's why this sale is perfectly timed. It's no accident and here's why.

Soon, you will undoubtedly be clearing out your bank account due to all the shopping you'll be doing for friends and family during the season. Therefore, you need to stock up on fall essentials now and while you may have a surplus of cash. There are plenty of holiday parties and gatherings in your future. Now is the time to shop for cute outfits, dresses, and/or accessories to wear at these fetes and festivities.

The cash you save shopping this sale can be applied towards your holiday shopping budget.

The ASOS Fall 2018 sale runs until Monday, Oct. 8 and includes in-house and external brands. You still have several days to grab the pieces you and your closet cannot live without. Nylon notes that there are over 1,200 items marked down.

There's a lot to sift through. And so much style to be had. There are petite and plus offerings, as well as items for men and women.

Courtesy of ASOS

There's the fine print.

Here are 14 pieces to add to your wardrobe stat. These selections give you an idea of the depth and breadth of the sale.

1. ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Biker Jacket

2. Bershka Leather Look Biker Jacket

Bershka Leather Look Biker Jacket $36.50 This baby blue biker jacket is normally $73. You get it for less than $40. Add an unexpected pastel pop to your fall color palette of browns, blacks, yellows, reds, and neutrals. Buy Now

3. PrettyLittleThing Skinny Ankle Grazer Jean

PrettyLittle Thing Skinny Ankle Grazer Jean $17 Skinnies are always in style. You can pair them with fall's signature layers — hoodies, button downs, scarves, tanks, and more. The silhouette balances out the volume. This mid-wash pair pretty much asks to be lived in. Buy Now

4. ASOS DESIGN CURVE Farleigh High Waist Mom Jeans

ASOS DESIGN CURVE Farleigh High Waist Mom Jeans $30.50 These mom jeans come in extended sizes and featured textured stripes. They aren't just jeans — they are a fashion statement. They are also marked down from $51 so grab a pair or two. Buy Now

5. FAE Two-Piece Wide Leg Jeans

6. Waven Aki Boyfriend Jeans With Rips

Waven Aki Boyfriend Jeans With Rips $23 The loose-fit, boyfriend cut jean remains a hot Fall 2018 trend. This pair is perfectly distressed and is just $23. That's marked down from the original $92 price tag. It's a total steal. Buy Now

7. Weekday High Neck LBD

Weekday High Neck LBD $25.50 You can never have too many LBDs. This simple black dress can be dressed up or down with tights, a cardigan, heels, chunky boots, and jewelry. You can wear it to all your holiday get togethers and it'll look customized each time depending on how you style it and what you wear it with. At less than $30, it's an ace deal. Buy Now

8. New Look Crushed Velvet Bardot Bodycon Dress

9. Brave Soul Lulu Sweater Dress With Balloon Sleeves

Brave Soul Lulu Sweater Dress With Balloon Sleeves $29 Sweater weather is also sweater dress weather. This mini can be worn with bare legs and sneakers for a casual look in climates with warm fall weather. Add leggings and it's like an oversized top. The billowy sleeves also give it a '90s feel. It's marked down from $41 so grab it. Buy Now

10. Alice & You Plus Frill Wrap Maxi Dress

Alice & You Plus Frill Wrap Maxi Dress $60 A millennial pink dress like this will span several seasons. You can wear it to holiday gatherings and deep into spring. It has some serious flow and is discounted from its usual $130 price tag. Buy Now

11. ASOS CURVE Off Shoulder Boxy Sweatshirt With Split Back

12. ASOS DESIGN CURVE Denim Shirt In Washed Black

ASOS DESIGN CURVE Denim Shirt In Washed Black $16 A denim-look button down is a fall essential. This charcoal version can be worn buttoned, unbuttoned, layered with a tank or a tee or a leather jacket, or around your waist. It avails itself of so many styling options and is less than $20. That makes it a "can't miss" steal. Buy Now

13. ASOS DESIGN Petite T-Shirt With Drapey Batwing Sleeve

14. New Look Longline Sweater

There are hundreds upon hundreds of other pieces to shop. Good luck bolstering your fall wardrobe with this killer sale.