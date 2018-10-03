ASOS's 50% Off Fall Sale Includes Autumn Jackets For $28 & Classic Jeans For $17

ASOS Instagram

Fall 2018 may be in its infancy but it's always prime time for a fast fashion sale. ASOS' Fall 2018 mid-season sale is epic. No, really. The retailer is offering up to 50 percent off seasonal pieces and more. There are jackets for just $28, jeans for only $17, and much, much more. There are trendy, single season, and inexpensive items on deal, while pricier, investment pieces that you will wear for years and years are decidedly marked down.

The holiday season will be here before you know it and that's why this sale is perfectly timed. It's no accident and here's why.

Soon, you will undoubtedly be clearing out your bank account due to all the shopping you'll be doing for friends and family during the season. Therefore, you need to stock up on fall essentials now and while you may have a surplus of cash. There are plenty of holiday parties and gatherings in your future. Now is the time to shop for cute outfits, dresses, and/or accessories to wear at these fetes and festivities.

The cash you save shopping this sale can be applied towards your holiday shopping budget.

The ASOS Fall 2018 sale runs until Monday, Oct. 8 and includes in-house and external brands. You still have several days to grab the pieces you and your closet cannot live without. Nylon notes that there are over 1,200 items marked down.

There's a lot to sift through. And so much style to be had. There are petite and plus offerings, as well as items for men and women.

Here are 14 pieces to add to your wardrobe stat. These selections give you an idea of the depth and breadth of the sale.

1. ASOS DESIGN Leather Look Biker Jacket

2. Bershka Leather Look Biker Jacket

3. PrettyLittleThing Skinny Ankle Grazer Jean

4. ASOS DESIGN CURVE Farleigh High Waist Mom Jeans

5. FAE Two-Piece Wide Leg Jeans

6. Waven Aki Boyfriend Jeans With Rips

7. Weekday High Neck LBD

8. New Look Crushed Velvet Bardot Bodycon Dress

9. Brave Soul Lulu Sweater Dress With Balloon Sleeves

10. Alice & You Plus Frill Wrap Maxi Dress

11. ASOS CURVE Off Shoulder Boxy Sweatshirt With Split Back

12. ASOS DESIGN CURVE Denim Shirt In Washed Black

13. ASOS DESIGN Petite T-Shirt With Drapey Batwing Sleeve

14. New Look Longline Sweater

There are hundreds upon hundreds of other pieces to shop. Good luck bolstering your fall wardrobe with this killer sale.