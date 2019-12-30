As 2019 closes out, people often look back on what they've done over the last 365 days, including their search history. Google’s 2019 search trends have been revealed and the list might just validate your taste in fashion, beauty, and entertainment for the year. If anything, these 2019 search trends prove that you're not alone in what you spend your time Googling.

The brand explains in a press release that its search data spans across categories from fashion and beauty to food. The ones listed to end the year are trends that received “a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2019 as compared to 2018.” A lot of the searches on the list will look familiar to you because of celebrities, annual events in pop culture, and internet culture altogether.

Some of these trends are sure to trickle into 2020. But as you countdown to the New Year, you can find a lot of products that fit the theme of these 2019 search trends. Between the glitter makeup looks that's sure to inspire your future Coachella looks to the '90s grunge pieces that will fit your "Emo style," there's something for everyone. Here are some of the 2019 search trends you can shop now.

Coachella Outfits

Coachella (as well as anything VSCO girl-related) was a hard-hitting search across fashion and beauty this year. And if there's one thing the two have in common, it's fanny packs. Snakeskin has been a popular print this year, so why not try on something trendy and functional for festival season.

The VSCO girl meme has proven that VSCO girls are the ones that oftentimes attend Coachella — and it's also one of Google's search trends under "Outfit Ideas", "Fashion Style", and "What Is". One thing about a VSCO Girl's style is her nails are often pastel with a different color on each one. This kit from Target is less than $10, so you can match your VSCO nails to your Hydro Flask.

Words like sheer, mesh, fringe, and floral are some of the ways to describe the style of a good Coachella fit. This see-through mesh dress from SHEIN is ideal to throw over your next music festival look.

Sparkle and shimmer are synonymous with festivals like Coachella. Anastasia Beverly Hills offers up some great loose glitter to get your eyes gleaming.

Athleisure

FILA came in as one of the many popular sportswear searches in the Outfit Ideas category. This women's jacket from the brand looks cool, but keeps you heated with its comfortable stretch velour materials. Not to mention, you can steal this bad boy for under $100.

Basic sweats are always a win when it comes to athletic or leisure apparel. This boxy sweatshirt from Cotton On is meant to be worn for chill mode. Plus, it easily fits the athleisure theme people have been Googling this year.

In honor of Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale, these on the fly joggers make a perfect addition to the athleisure search trends this year. The fabric is made of a thick woven material that’s wrinkle free and made for a long commute or to lounge about. Rejoice people! These pants have pockets, too.

Emo Style

There's something dark and brooding with a pair of Dr. Marten's, which makes these perfect to capture Emo style. The classic shoe you've seen the hipsters wear are a classic move into the updated emo trends since the days of 2006 MySpace. And if you're not digging the high-tops, these kicks also come on a low loafer style.

Emo style and Billie Eilish often came up in the same categories. The singer has her own merch line to reflect both of these top trending Google searches. Make this Don't Smile At Me tee be the fix for your search for Emo-inspired looks.

Emo doesn't necessarily mean wearing all black. The grunginess of a piece (like these silver chains) make something more emo than just the color. But to answer the unspoken question, yes, it comes in black.

Your stye is ever-evolving, which is why these black almond nails are perfect to try on your version of Emo style for a day. These press-ons can last for a few days up to a few weeks if you're rocking your dark side a while longer. You also get a total of 24 nails so you can find a close fit to your nail size.

The style trends of 2019 are really an ode to 2006 fashion all over again with a few new updates. If Google's year in search has proven anything, it's that with age people still want to rock scrunchies, sweat pant sets, and black eyeliner.