Christina Aguilera is one of fashion’s most adventurous, and, IMHO, underrated dressers. Remember when she made headlines for accessorizing her all-black look with 3D vagina nail art in 2023? She was just as daring back in the early aughts, if not more so. Decades before Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour normalized assless chaps, Aguilera was already sporting the controversial style in her “Dirrty” music video, introducing the look to pop culture canon.

Though the butt-baring style was definitely one of her most iconic ’fits, that was far from the “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker’s wildest look. Her red carpet numbers were even more risqué. She’s worn lingerie as tops, flaunted G-strings, and rocked dresses with cutouts that slid down her crotch. Her nakedest look, however, was the co-ords she wore to the 2000 My VH1 Music Awards.

Christina’s Corseted Set

Aguilera had always effortlessly amazed audiences with her vocal abilities, even early in her career. She did exactly that at the Los Angeles-based awards show, held on November 30, 2000, when she took to the stage for a dazzling performance. That day, however, she impressed viewers hours before she even hit the stage — at the red carpet, no less.

She wore a matching black set with gilded lamé details, for pops of sheen throughout. Her sleeveless crop top was more akin to a vest since, save for a lace-up gold string, it was practically open down the center, fully revealing her décolletage.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her skirt, too, was similarly designed. Though the front seemed like your run-of-the-mill, low-rise maxi skirt, her entire side was visible the moment she turned. Like her shirt, a corseted criss-cross slit ran down her skirt from her hip down to her foot.

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Y2K Crimping

As if the ’fit wasn’t busy enough, she styled her hair in the most Y2K way possible and crimped several sections of her layered blonde locks. She even added streaks of red extensions for a pop of color and to contrast against her jewelry: a layered gold chain and a personalized lariat necklace spelling out “XTINA.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

She will always be iconic.