More like Atlanta Robbed Season. Atlanta wasn't nominated for Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes, though Donald Glover got a nod for Best Actor, and fans are upset. The FX series was majorly snubbed and it's honestly pretty confusing.

Glover received his nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy and that's it for Atlanta. That's it! Seriously! There aren't additional writing or technical nominations that we're waiting to hear about. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association may have announced a new Lifetime Achievement in Television statue akin to the Cecil B. DeMille award, but there are no Creative Arts Golden Globes.

Atlanta Season 1 actually won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, so this is particularly bizarre. Glover won for his performance as well. The second season received critical acclaim, particular for the episode "Teddy Perkins," so it's strange to not see it on the list this year. Atlanta also won Primetime Emmy Awards for Directing and Comedy Performance. They've won NAACP Image Awards, AFI awards for Season 1 and 2, the Producer's Guild Award, the Writer's Guild Award, and an array of other accolades. What gives, Golden Globes?

Twitter is, understandably, aware of and talking about this snub. Here's what fans and critics (and critics who are fans) have to say:

These two express a similar sentiment:

You want to not care, and snubs like this make it so hard.

The HFPA sure seems to love debut shows, huh? Maybe that's why the first season of Atlanta took home the highest honor and the second season was just left out to dry.

