Every time you think the Great Chicken Sandwich War of 2019 has reached completion, another contender throws itself into the ring. This time, though, the challenger to Popeyes' viral (and now sold out) Chicken Sandwich is probably the chain you least would expected — Auntie Anne's just launched Pretzel Slider Melts full of chicken. Yeah, that's right — melts, plural. Auntie Anne's apparently isn't just here to play, they're here to win.

The first of the two varieties, which are available for a limited time, is a Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider Pretzel Melt, which is "a soft pretzel bun layered with grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing," according to Auntie Anne's website. The second is a Chicken BBQ Pretzel Slider Melt, which is "a soft pretzel bun layered with grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce." While I trust that the contents are delicious, I've got to be honest and say that my brain just keeps snagging on the delightful words "soft pretzel bun," which are probably three of my favorites in the English language.

It's worth noting that Auntie Anne's is only serving these in select locations, and only for a limited time, so if you want to get in on this I'd go sooner rather than later. In case the time frame and the aforementioned "soft pretzel bun" thing wasn't enough to sway you, allow me to tantalize you instead with these images from the Auntie Anne's website, which I am this close to printing out and framing at my desk.

Here is the Chicken Bacon Ranch Slider Pretzel Melt in all of her glory.

And beside her, the majestic Chicken BBQ Pretzel Slider Melt.

Now, I try not to play favorites when it comes to limited edition menu offerings — particularly ones I have not tried — but between this two, the bacon ranch situation seems to be the clear winner. But the beauty of this is that with a literal pretzel bun I'm pretty sure you can't go wrong.

While these are only around for a limited time, Auntie Anne's still has plenty of other savory options for you to get your hearty lunch fix; in case you haven't sampled the full menu, the chain also offers Sour Cream & Onion Pretzels, Pepperoni Pretzels, Roasted Garlic & Parmesan Pretzels, and Jalapeno Pretzels — not to mention the iconic Pretzel Dogs, which also come in a variety of flavors. Basically, whether you're there to get your breakfast fix, snack fix, or lunch fix, there's something that will fit the bill. (And by "something," I do, of course, mean the giant bucket of pretzel bites, which are a forever kind of mood.)

Anyway, Popeyes may be sold out of its Chicken Sandwich, and all the other fast food chains may be tuckered out from the ensuing Twitter war they all got in over it, but in the meantime Auntie Anne's has been quietly scheming in the background and is ready to steal your chicken-loving heart. Go get your melt on, y'all.