Avicii’s Family Released A New Statement About His Death & It’s Absolutely Heartbreaking

Nearly a week after his sudden and unexpected passing, Avicii's family has released a new statement regarding his death, according to Variety. In the days following the news that Avicii died at the age of 28 in Muscat, Oman, his family first thanked fans for their love and support, and wrote that they were "grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way." But their latest statement, a heartbreaking one, appears to reveal more about Avicii's final days.

Three days after their first statement, the family of Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) shared a message in Swedish explaining who the DJ was as a person. In it, they address his ambivalence toward fame and the apparent stress it caused him. Per Variety's translation, the Bergling family wrote:

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you."

Variety and other publications are reporting that the statement seems to imply Avicii took his own life, but neither the family nor his publicist has released any further information regarding the statement. As of now, no official cause of death has been given, but a police report is expected in the next few days.

Earlier this week, the Royal Oman Police ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to CNN. Previously, Avicii had struggled with his health. In 2014, Avicii underwent surgery for a blocked gallbladder and a burst appendix after being diagnosed with pancreatitis the year before. People reported that Avicii's ailments were related, in part, to excessive drinking.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The diagnosis eventually led Avicii to retire from touring in 2016. A decision that wasn't easy for the artist who had, according to Page Six, performed a total of 813 gigs between 2008 and 2016, but was necessary. “To me it was something I had to do for my health,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of his decision to quit touring. “The scene was not for me. It was not the shows and not the music. It was always the other stuff surrounding it that never came naturally to me.

But retirement seemed to suit the artist behind hits like "Levels" and "Wake Me Up." He told THR he was "happier, more stress-free than I've been in a long time" after announcing he would stop touring. The following year, Avicii announced via his website that he was still recording new music, but he would not be returning to the road. Days before his passing, Avicii was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for his album AVĨCI (01). His last tweet had him celebrating the nomination for Top Dance/Electronic Album.

Following his death, fellow celebrities honored Avicii on Twitter including EDM artists like Zedd, Deadmau5, and Calvin Harris. "Devastating news about Avicii," Harris wrote. "A beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do."

Avicii's ex-girlfriend, who he credited as being a huge part of his recovery after his surgeries, also wrote a touching post. Racquel Bettencourt's tribute talked about the impact he had on so many people's lives, including hers. "You were the biggest part of my life and played a huge role," she wrote on Instagram. "I will forever cherish those moments. I just want you to know that I never stopped having love for you."

With their latest statement, Avicii's family is also honoring him by taking an honest look at who he was. Not as an artist, but the person they knew and loved. The person they want people to remember.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.