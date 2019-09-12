Sometimes you need to remove one small obstacle in order to convince yourself to do something radical. Away's new Daily Carry-On bag may do just that for travel. If you have ever been envious of a film where the main character decides they wanted to go to Barcelonaand quickly jumps on a last minute flight, the Daily may just be for you.

The Daily is Away's smallest suitcase yet, and it's the perfect in-between size between a full-blown suitcase and a carry-on. It's not bulky and intimidating like a suitcase, but it gives you more wiggle room than a duffel or carry-on case. It's just the thing to grab when you want to go on a small weekend trip or a spontaneous adventure.

Away, a New York-based luggage brand that launched in 2015, has eight suitcases, one duffel bag, and four limited-edition spinners. The new Daily Carry-On is created to carry quick-trip essentials like a laptop and a couple changes of clothes. This is great because it doesn't leave much room for you to over pack — so that's a plus. You just toss in a few outfits, cinch it closed, and go on your adventure.

But even though it's a compact case, that doesn't mean that the Daily Carry-On skimps on features. It's packed with organizational compartments and perks. One of the handiest features is that the case has a built-in front pocket, where you can easily access your laptop or notebooks.

The pocket can hold up to 13 inch devices, has a lockable zipper, and has extra interior pockets that can store phones and passports. There is also an exterior pocket on the outside of the front pocket, which is big enough for your boarding pass. That way you will always have it handy and in an easy to reach place.

Then inside, there is a removable accordion with three compartments that organize and protect your laptop, files, sweaters, and clothes. The pockets can fit up to a 15 inch laptop.

This is an amazing detail because it forces you to be organized. Even if you use packing cubes, there is nothing worse than opening up a suitcase only to have to paw through all of your items to find what you're looking for. With the help of the accordion and its pockets, each item has a home and you will know exactly where to find it.

Or if you feel like you need more room, you can just pop out the accordion to create extra space.

Other thoughtful features in the carry-on include a compression pad that buckles, allowing you to squeeze in a few extra things if needed. There is also a removable laundry bag that helps you separate your dirty clothes from the rest, letting you keep the whole case clean (and non-stinky.)

The outer shell is made from durable polycarbonate, the case has a TSA-approved combination lock, and has 360° spinner wheels.

The carry-on is not vegan however, since it has leather details like the black leather luggage tag. There are also two color varieties you can chose from for the carry-on: all black, or navy and black.

Make the Away Daily Carry-On part of your life, and finally go on those spontaneous last-minute trips you have always dreamed of. All you need is a change of clothes and your passport, and you're ready to go.