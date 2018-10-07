Before kicking off her SNL hosting gig, Awkwafina took the opportunity to give a heartfelt story about the 18-year gap between Lucy Liu's SNL hosting gig and Awkwafina's own. The two of them are the only Asian women to have ever hosted the show in its 40-year history, and Awkwafina's Lucy Liu shoutout on SNL is a perfect example of why representation matters on shows like SNL.

After some jokes about her New York upbringing, Awkwafina turned dropped the comedy to tell an emotional story about an SNL-related memory from her childhood "Back in 2000, I came to 30 Rock and waited outside when my idol, Lucy Liu, hosted SNL." After an applause break, Awkwafina told the crowd "I was a a kid and I didn't have a ticket so I knew I wasn't getting in, but I just wanted to be near the building. And I remember how important that episode was for me and how it totally changed what I thought was possible for an Asian-American woman."

Awkwafina closed her monologue by declaring that "Standing here tonight is a dream I never thought would come true. So thank you, Lucy, for opening the door. I wasn't able to make it in the building back then, but 18 years later I'm hosting the show." Awkwafina's story was a touching tribute to Liu, and an emotional reminder that media representation has real power and a real impact on people who don't often get to see people with similar backgrounds on television.

