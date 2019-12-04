The standout star of The Mandalorian continues to take the galaxy by storm — this time, in the form of plush toys and bobble heads. Mattel and Funko have unveiled Baby Yoda plush toys and bobble-head figures that will make Mandalorian fans melt. The miniature (and adorable) jedi master from the Star Wars franchise made his first appearance on the Disney+ series in November and quickly became an internet sensation. Now, children and adults alike can take their love for him one step further with official merch. However, like all things good and cute, there’s a catch: While the Baby Yoda toys are available for pre-order, the items will take quite some time to ship out.

On Shop Disney’s website, an 11” plush of Baby Yoda is available to pre-order for $24.99. Referred to as The Child Plush like the character’s name in the series, the item won’t be available until April 1, 2020. The listing states that consumers will be notified via email once the item officially ships. Elsewhere on Shop Disney’s website, a 3.75” of The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head from Funko is available to pre-order for $12.99. The item won’t be available until May 13, 2020, as per its listing. There’s also a super-sized 10” version of the The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head for $29.99, but the item won’t be available until June 3, 2020. The items will be available on Walmart and Target's websites, too.

Shop Disney

While the toys are only available for preorder, there's still plenty of Baby Yoda merch on Shop Disney’s website in the form of t-shirts and tanks. If the offerings still aren’t simply enough, Disney suggested that even more Baby Yoda offerings are on the way from retailers Lego and Hasbro, as per a report by Insider. In a statement issued to the publication, Paul Southern, Lucasfilm's SVP of licensing and franchise, revealed that Disney is “continuing to work closely with our licensees and retailers to roll out additional items including toys, collectibles, plush, games, apparel and more, allowing fans to celebrate the newest addition to Star Wars.”

Shop Disney

Baby Yoda’s cuteness has been an undeniable force. In an interview with Bustle in November, Joshua Klapow, PhD, a clinical psychologist, broke down the psychology of Baby Yoda’s cuteness. “The Baby Yoda-like creature is not of our species but it is small, has large eyes, looks to be innocent, and looks to be young,” Klapow said. “We can’t help ourselves — we are going to have our nurturing instinct triggered and most of us will find this creature quite cute."

The cuteness has resulted in Baby Yoda memes and a “Dear Baby Yoda” cover based on “Dear Theodosia” from the Broadway show Hamilton. The song rendered Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda speechless.

In sum, long live Baby Yoda and Baby Yoda toys.