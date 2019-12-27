Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are now a family of five. On Instagram on Thursday, Bachelor alums Sean and Catherine shared photos of their newborn daughter, Mia Mejia, with their two sons, Samuel Thomas, 3, and Isaiah Hendrix, 1. In the sweet snapshots posted to Instagram, Sean joked that Mia is “unsure” about her big brothers as the three siblings are donned in matching Christmas onesies. Sean captioned the picture, “They love her. And like her daddy, she’s unsure about them.”

The post comes after the couple confirmed the birth of Mia on Instagram on Monday. Catherine wrote alongside a breastfeeding selfie at the time, “Mama, Mia.” Meanwhile, Sean confirmed the news with a photo of his daughter in his arms. “I’ve always wanted a daddy’s girl and now I’ve got her,” he wrote. “Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!”

Sean and Catherine met in 2013 on Season 17 of Sean's cycle of Bachelor. The two tied the knot in a live TV special on ABC in January 2014. The Bachelor alums welcomed their first son Samuel Thomas in June 2016, and their second son Isaiah Hendrix in May 2018.

Catherine first revealed in June that the two were expecting again. Of the news that came as a "complete surprise," she told PEOPLE, “It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen.” The Bachelor alum also revealed later that month that she was hoping for a girl after the birth of two boys. “I definitely am praying very hard for a girl. I’m trying to think girl thoughts,” she told PEOPLE. Regardless of sex, Catherine added, “I’m going to love this baby no matter what. I’m going to find out when I meet it and love that baby.”

The new mom isn't the only one thrilled about her new baby girl. On Instagram on Friday, Sean shared more snapshots of son Isaiah Hendrix with his newborn sister in his arms. “Sometimes if you really love someone, you should let them go,” he wrote. “Let her breathe man.”

Mia may be unsure about her big brothers, but it's clear they've got lots of love.