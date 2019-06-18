Love might not always be found on shows like The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, but that doesn't mean alums can't find their happily ever after elsewhere once the cameras stop rolling. According to People, former Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are engaged, who she started dating early last fall.

The country singer proposed to Bushnell on Sunday in the backyard of her family's home in Oregon, and he made sure to capture the entire thing on camera. “I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal,” Lane said to People. “So, I decided to keep it pretty casual." And while he debated on where the locale should be, Lane ultimately decided that being surrounded by the people they love most would be the most fitting locale. "I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to," he explained. "But after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.”

However, that wasn't the end of Lane's romantic gesture. His proposal was also accompanied by playing a song he wrote for Bushnell titled, “Big Big Plans.” Some of the lyrics went, “Right now we’re back in her hometown / and I’m down on one knee," which Lane then put into action right then and there.

Chris Lane on YouTube

The proposal video above shows proof of the swoon-worthy moment and as you can imagine, it is beyond sweet and further proves how much these two are in love with one another. However, as romantic as the gesture was, Lane faced a few obstacles along the way to make it happen. First and foremost, he was concerned about the date he planned on doing it.

“I was initially worried that doing it on Father’s Day might not be the best move, but her dad, Dave, said that it could only add to his Father’s Day and that’s when I decided Sunday, June 16 was the day,” Lane revealed during the same People interview. “Shout out to Lauren’s parents, Dave and Kris, for having the yard in tip-top shape!”

Speaking of the yard, there was another surprise waiting for Lane leading up to the proposal that threw a temporary (and smelly) wrench into his plans. "As I was about to propose… I stepped in fresh dog poop with my bare feet,” Lane admitted. “Not at all how I planned it out in my head!”

But despite all of that, the moment proved to be one that neither Bushnell or Lane will forget anytime soon. For his part, though, Lane was a lot more nervous than he expected to be. “Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘Yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous,” he stated. “When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.”

Bushnell echoed Lane's sentiment, claiming that the proposal "“was the happiest moment of my life!” She added:

“Chris is the most thoughtful person. He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget. Watching the video back was almost just as emotional as the proposal itself— I still get teary-eyed even thinking about it. Seeing all of those memories in one place and then reliving the best day of my life is pretty special!”

More to come...