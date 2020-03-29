Attention, Bachelor Nation: Bachelor alum Madison Prewett denied Connor Saeli dating rumors on Instagram Live over the weekend. The former finalist of Peter Weber’s Season 24 cycle of The Bachelor told her followers on March 27 that she's single and “just focusing on myself” on the heels of her split from Peter. Madison’s clarification comes after Connor joined his former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson for a joint Instagram Live on March 22 and played coy about a possible relationship between the two.

Well, Madison debunked the romance rumors. "He seems like a really sweet guy and he reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support, but that is it," Madison said on Instagram Live in response to a fan’s question, per E! News. "We are not together. I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time.”

In Connor and Mike’s initial Live, Mike prodded Connor about Madison and pointedly asked, “So what’s up with you and Madison, though? You talking to her?” A flustered Connor then replied, “Um, I don’t know, we’ll see,” and later added, “No, I can’t give you anything.”

A source dispelled the rumors at the time, too. “Connor DM'd Madison sending her words of support After the Rose finale. It was purely platonic," the source told E! News. "No further conversations happened after the fact. Madi has been focusing on moving forward with her life by spending quality time with her family."

In Bachelor, Madison received the final rose from Peter, but the duo split two days after the finale on March 12. They announced the breakup on Instagram. Peter thanked Madison for her “unconditional love” and wrote, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.” He added that the “love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Madison noted she was “incredibly thankful for this amazing journey” in her own post and wrote, “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.” She addressed Peter and added, “You are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”