Bachelor alum Whitney Bischoff hadn't posted on Instagram since October 2018. So, what was she up to? Rest assured, Instagram followers, she returned to social media in a very major way to explain. As it turns out, Whitney Bischoff is pregnant with her first child, hence the hiatus.

In a Feb. 27 Instagram post, the reality TV alum shared a photo with her dog Lillie and her husband Ricky Angel, who's holding a baby book titled Dada. She began her post with an apology for her Instagram absence: "Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months." (I see what you did there — there are just so many cute puns to make with "Angel" as a last name.)

Whitney even revealed the sex of their future child. She told her followers, "We are so excited to welcome our little man in May. As you can tell, Lillie can’t wait to be a big sis!" And Bachelor Nation can't wait either.

Fans of the reality TV franchise have been rooting for Whitney ever since she appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor back in 2015. She received the final rose that season and an engagement ring, but the two ultimately did not end up together. Chris and Whitney broke up just a couple months after the finale.

Whitney found happiness again with her now-husband Ricky, who she met in September 2015. Two years later, Whitney celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. She wrote at the time,

"This one time, on 9/24/15, I went on a bumble date and met a really cute guy. He actually looked just like his pics!! He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself. He didn't care about my past."

Her caption continued, "We were just two kids living in the moment. Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days. Life is a crazy ride, thanks for hanging on with me." Whitney and Ricky got married in October 2017.

Motherhood is something she's spoken publicly about in the past. Back in a 2015 interview with Women's Health, Whitney was asked when she saw herself having kids. She said, "I would say hopefully sometime in the near future." Whitney, who works as a fertility nurse, also spoke about her decision to freeze her eggs, explaining, "Some of the patients I've worked with need an egg donor, and day in and day out, I heard women saying they wish they knew about egg freezing. That was like a light bulb that went off in my head." She elaborated, "For me, it was an insurance policy for my health, my future, and me."

In that same interview, Whitney shared,

"I'm excited to be a mother, and I think that by learning from my mom and all the great role models that I've had as an example, I can't go wrong."

And now, that's becoming a reality. In just two months, Whitney will be a mom and she has the support of some fellow Bachelor alums along this journey. Kaitlyn Bristowe, Carly Waddell, Andi Dorfman, and Jade Tolbert were among the many people who shared excited comments on Whitney's Instagram post.

After spending years of her career helping other people start families, Whitney is applying all of her knowledge and experience to begin a family of her own. And Bachelor fans are likely just as excited as she is.