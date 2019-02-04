There's no doubt about it, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were the "It" couple of the Super Bowl. After all, this is far from their first rodeo. They even inspired one of the most loved couples in Bachelor Nation. Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's Super Bowl photo paid tribute to the powerful football couple. Sure, not everyone is a New England Patriots fan, but everyone loves The Bachelor, right? (Or at least, hopefully anyone reading this does.)

On Sunday, Kevin shared a photo on the field at the Super Bowl, striking a very similar pose to the football player and supermodel. In both photos, the man is kneeling on the ground with the woman embracing him with a hug from the back. Kevin even captioned the photo, "the Gisele to my Tom." How perfect.

Astrid and Kevin's photo got approval from a few of their fellow Bachelor alums. Danielle Lombard complimented them on nailing their pose, commenting, "Legit thought this was a then & now pic." Meanwhile, Blake Horstmann initially wrote, "This picture will upstage the super bowl." But once the game got started, he came through with a second comment, joking, "This is better than the game." Adam Gottschalk even replied to Blake to add, "and better than [the] half time show, tbh."

Aside from reveling in another Patriots Super Bowl victory, Kevin also celebrated his birthday over the weekend. In a Feb. 1 Instagram post, he told his followers,

"My birthday summed up in a word.. thankful. Super Bowl weekend getaway to see Tom and the Pats. I am so incredibly grateful for everything and everyone in my life. Best year yet."

And on Sunday, Astrid shared a video of them at the game with the caption, "What baby wants, baby gets. #sbliii #nflcanada #superbowlLIII." Is she talking about the Super Bowl tickets? The Patriots win? Or just a solid birthday weekend? Then again, he really did end up with all of that, so she was not wrong when she remarked, "what baby wants, baby gets."

Anyone who knows Kevin, or has at least scrolled through his Instagram page, knows he's a diehard Patriots fan. In a post from January 2018, Kevin wondered, "How am I supposed to focus on the game when @tombrady is just so damn handsome?" This year, he just decided to channel his inner quarterback and hit the field himself, not to play football, but just to nail that pose for the Instagram post.

Back in October 2018, Kevin hung out with fellow Bachelor alums Blake, Dean Unglert, and Jason Tartick at a football game. Three of them supported the Patriots, while Jason proudly rocked gear from the Buffalo Bills.

Kevin even included the hashtag "#tombradyisadreamboat" in the caption. At this point, it's actually surprising that it took Kevin so long to copy one of his poses in a photo. Clearly, he's one of the quarterback's biggest fans.

How is Kevin going to celebrate his birthday next year? This year, he pulled off a killer Tom Brady impression, watched his team win the Super Bowl in person, and did all of that with his supportive girlfriend by his side. It can't get any better than that, right?