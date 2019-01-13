The Bachelor Nation families just keep growing! On Saturday, Jan. 13 Desiree Hartsock welcomed her second child with Chris Siegfried. The baby is a boy named Zander Cruz Siegfried, and both mother and son are healthy and happy, according to Us Weekly. The couple regularly share updates on social media, and both seemed thrilled to welcome another baby to their family.

In July, Hartsock and Siegfried revealed they were expecting a second child on Instagram. The former Bachelorette also revealed the baby's gender on the social media platform back in August, sharing a clip of her son Asher eating a cake with blue icing. Siegfried also seemed thrilled to welcome a second son, writing on his own account, "And then there were…4! We are so happy to bring another little guy into the world. #ItsABoy", as reported by Us Weekly.

On Sunday, Hartsock shared the first picture of the newborn baby on Instagram. The adorable photo shows the baby wearing a cute blue hat, and is captioned:

"We welcomed into the world our baby boy, Zander Cruz Siegfried, yesterday morning 1/12 at 8:30 am. He is every bit as sweet and snuggly as he looks. :) Can't wait to share more but for now baby and I are getting much needed rest as we spend time with family and are both doing great! "

According to Us Weekly, the baby weighs 8 lbs. 2 oz., and from his first photo, little Zander looks excited to make his world debut.

Siegfriend and Hartsock met on Season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013. The couple has been together ever since, and they officially tied the knot in 2015. A year later, they welcomed their first son, Asher, and the couple regularly share their thoughts and updates on parenthood. In July, Hartsock revealed the baby news on Instagram with an emotional post. The Bachelorette and wedding dress designer shared a couple of pictures reading with her son. In one picture, he can be seen visibly crying after hearing the baby news. The caption read:

"We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two!! And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) Lol. Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he?) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!"

The couple's son may not have been thrilled when he first heard the baby news, but he'll no doubt be an amazing big brother now that his little brother has arrived.

It's clear that even years later, this Bachelor couple is still super happy together. It's an exciting time for the two reality-stars, who will start yet another chapter of their life together with a second child. These four are bound to be one big happy family, which certainly bodes well for future Bachelor nation stars and their journeys.