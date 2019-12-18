Becca Kufrin may have given Garrett Yrigoyen her final rose on The Bachelorette back in 2018, but don't expect the duo to be heading down the aisle anytime soon. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight for a new episode of Roses and Rose's "Sip or Spill," Becca opened up about marrying Garrett and revealed that when it comes to their pending nuptials, she's in absolutely no rush. In fact, she recently decided to put a pause on all of their wedding planning since she doesn't want her fiancé to feel "pressure" into tying the knot.

"We just have so much going on, and we've still been traveling like crazy that we're just dragging our feet," Becca explained. "Especially knowing how crazy my life is going to be with the [Bachelor: Live on Stage] tour coming up and all of that, and working on the loungewear line, I think we're just taking our time." The former Bachelorette also admitted that Garrett's past has also played a role in why she's more than willing to take things slow and go at a pace that Garrett feels most comfortable with. Because, ultimately, all she cares about is that they're together and happy.

"He was previously married and divorced, so I never want him to feel rushed or pressured into anything," she added to ET. "So, I'm fine with where we're at. I'm kind of just waiting for him to be like, 'OK, let's do this now.'"

Garrett originally opened up to Becca about his former marriage on The Bachelorette, revealing that he had dated his ex for a year and a half before getting engaged, but ended up getting divorced two months into the marriage. He also claimed that his ex was emotionally abusive, alleging:

"She would take me down emotionally and then she would build me back up. So I was on, like, this rollercoaster ride. What she was doing, which I didn't realize, was driving a wedge between me and my family and a lot of my close friends."

With that in mind, it's understandable why Garrett would want to take his time before making such a big commitment to someone again. However, fans shouldn't interpret the delay as any cause for concern. As Becca reminds viewers, her love for Garrett has always been a slow burn right from the very beginning.

"There was always the initial attraction, because [he won] the first impression rose," she recalled to ET. "It wasn't until after his hometown, when I met his family and saw him and his roots that I was like, 'Holy crap, I love this guy.'" And from there, the rest is history. Having been together for a year and a half now, Becca claims she couldn't be more thrilled to have such a fun partner to spend her days with.

And even though an exact date has yet to be set, Becca already has a good idea of how she and Garrett would like their wedding to be. "We just want it to be a massive party," she revealed. "Like, I don't want the traditional sit-down, everyone is in their assigned seats. I want it to be like, food trucks all over and games and one massive party."

So when their big day finally arrives, it sounds like it'll be an unforgettable affair.