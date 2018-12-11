The end of the year is fast approaching and the "best of" lists have taken over the internet. Bustle shared the best books of the year, the Goodreads community already handed out their Choice Awards, and now the Barnes & Noble's Best Books of 2018 list has arrived just in time to help you with your holiday shopping.

Chosen by the company's expert booksellers, the Barnes & Noble Best Books of the Year isn't just one list, it's multiple curated lists that cover all the reading bases. In addition to the top 15 books overall (more on those below), B&N has put together "Best Of" lists for Fiction, Thrillers & Suspense, History & Current Affairs, YA, Biography, and more. Curious to see the best picture books of the year? B&N has a list for that. Interested in cookbooks? Yeah, they have a category for that too, and more.

“2018 was a big year for books across all categories, including much-anticipated memoirs, political books that made headlines, and new thrillers by some of the world’s bestselling writers,” said Barnes & Noble's Liz Harwell, Senior Director of Merchandising, Trade Books. “We hope the lists remind readers of some of the most popular books of the year, as well as introduce them to new and surprising titles.”

Just in time to help you with your holiday shopping, here are 10 of Barnes & Noble's Best Books of 2018. See the full list at Barnes & Noble.

'An American Marriage' by Tayari Jones Longlisted for the 2018 National Book Award, this Oprah Book Club 2018 selection tells the powerful story of one man's wrongful conviction and the devastating effects it has on his life, his family, and his marriage. Beautiful and poignant, An American Marriage is on basically everyone's year-end list, and with good reason.

'Barracoon' by Zora Neale Hurston In this newly published work from the acclaimed author of Their Eyes Were Watching God, Zora Neale Hurston chronicles the life of one of the last-known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade, Cudjo. An important and powerful book featuring Cudjo's unique vernacular and Hurston's own perspective, Barracoon is an important addition to American literature and history.

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama What is left to be said about Michelle Obama's wildly popular memoir, Becoming? One of the year's best and fastest selling books, it's a stunning self-portrait of the former first lady, from her early life in Chicago to her tenure and the White House and beyond.

'Circe' by Madeline Miller In her latest epic retelling, Madeline Miller reimagines several Greek myths as seen through the eyes of Circe, the first witch in modern literature. Stranded on an island alone after defying the gods, she encounters such famous figures as Odysseus, changing the lives of everyone she meets.

'Educated' by Tara Westover In one of the year's most talked about memoirs (you know, other than Becoming), Tara Westover opens up about her unbelievable transformation from a young girl kept out of school by her survivalist family to an independent woman who earned a PhD from Cambridge University. Part family saga, part coming-of-age story, Educated is a beautiful book about the power of learning.

'Fire & Blood' by George R. R. Martin It's no The Winds of Winter, but George R.R. Martin's latest book from the universe of Game of Thrones is still pretty exciting. A thorough history of the Targaryen family through the ages, Fire & Blood is perfect for die-hard fans who want to learn more about their favorite fictional world.

'The Great Alone' by Kristin Hannah In this instant bestseller from The Nightingale author Kristin Hannah, a former POW recently home from Vietnam is convinced that his family's only chance of survival lies in America's last frontier: Alaska. At first, their new setting seems to be the answer to their prayers, but soon enough, the cold, dark, wild country threatens their precarious existence.

'The Woman in the Window' by A.J. Finn In this Hitchcokian thriller, an agoraphobic woman believes she has witnessed a crime at her neighbor's house. Was it real or did she imagine it? More importantly, who is in danger because of what she may (or may not) have seen?

'There, There' by Tommy Orange In his critically acclaimed debut, Tommy Orange tells the interwoven stories of 12 urban Indians living in California. Although each one decides to go the Big Oakland Powwow for a different reason, all of them are changed because of their attendance, in ways both big and small.