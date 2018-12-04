One of the most exciting end-of-year rituals for readers everywhere is voting on their favorite books in the Annual Goodreads Choice Awards. With three rounds of voting in 21 categories, the Goodreads Choice Awards are always intense. But this year marked the 10th annual competition, which means the stakes were higher than ever. (Goodreads even awarded a "Best of the Best" Award to celebrate.) In many ways, the books reflect the excitement of this anniversary: the winning reads run the gamut from lighthearted to heartwrenching, eerie to fantastical, innovative and diverse across a wide spectrum of genres. Even better? Sixteen of the winning books were written by women, truly proving that women have dominated in fiction this year.

So, whether you still have a few books left to read to hit your yearly reading goal, you want to start planning ahead for your 2019 TBR, you're hoping to find some new authors you've yet to read, or you just want to compare all of your own favorites of the year with those your fellow readers chose, keep scrolling below to find out which books have been deemed the 21 best by Goodreads users this year. And keep reading until the end to find out which author bagged the coveted Best of the Best award, added to the Choice Awards this year in honor of its 10th anniversary:

Best Fiction: 'Still Me' by Jojo Moyes Jojo Moyes returns to her Me Before You heroine Louisa Clark, as she arrives in New York, ready to take on a new life. But as she begins to mix in New York high society, Lou meets Joshua Ryan, a man who brings with him a whisper of her past. Read more.

Best Mystery & Thriller: 'The Outsider' by Stephen King The Outsider opens when an 11-year-old boy’s corpse is found in a town park. Evidence points to Terry Maitland — Little League coach, English teacher, husband, and father. As the investigation expands and answers begin to emerge, Detective Ralph Anderson discovers the horrifying truth. Read more.

Best Historical Fiction: 'The Great Alone' by Kristin Hannah Hannah's novel follows Ernt Allbright, a former POW, and his family as they move to Alaska. Ernt's fragile mental state begins to deteriorate as winter approaches, and in their small cabin, Leni and her mother soon realize they are on their own. Read more.

Best Fantasy: 'Circe' by Madeline Miller Madeline Miller retells the myth of Circe, the daughter of Helios, god of the sun and the mightiest of the Titans, in this instant #1 New York Times bestseller. To protect what she loves most, Circe must choose whether she belongs with the gods she is born from, or the mortals she has come to love. Read more.

Best Romance: 'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang Helen Hoang's The Kiss Quotient follows Stella Lane — a 30 year old woman with Asperger's — who has no dating experience. She hires escort Michael Phan to teach her the ins and outs of sex and romance, but gets much more than she bargained for. Read more.

Best Science Fiction: 'Vengeful' by V.E. Schwab The much-anticipated sequel to V.E. Schwab's Vicious follows her two beloved character: Victor Vale and Eli Ever, archnemeses with superheroic powers who are intent on destroying each other. Read more.

Best Horror: 'Elevation' by Stephen King The second of King's novels to make the list this year, Elevation is set in the small town of Castle Rock and follows a man named Scott Carey, whose mysterious affliction builds unlikely alliances and helps the town find common ground despite deep-rooted differences. Read more.

Best Humor: 'The Last Black Unicorn' by Tiffany Haddish Comedian Tiffany Haddish's humorous collection of personal essays follows her journey from growing up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of South Central Los Angeles to becoming the first ever black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live. Read more.

Best Nonfiction: 'I’ll Be Gone in the Dark' by Michelle McNamara Michelle McNamara's I'll Be Gone in the Dark is a masterful true crime account of the Golden State Killer — the elusive serial rapist and murderer who terrorized California for over a decade. The book was published posthumously, and just two months before a suspect was arrested. Read more.

Best Memoir & Autobiography: 'Educated' by Tara Westover Tara Westover's Educated is the story of her upbringing by survivalist parents who never visited doctors or school and of her eventual choice to leave her family to seek out a traditional education at Harvard and Cambridge universities. Read more.

Best History & Biography: 'The Good Neighbor' by Maxwell King Maxwell King's book is the first full-length biography of Fred Rogers (affectionately known as Mr. Rogers) and tells the story of the American icon through interviews, oral histories, and documents that trace Rogers’s personal, professional, and artistic life. Read more.

Best Science: 'The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs' by Stephen Brusatte The Rise and Fall of The Dinosaurs traces the evolution of dinosaurs from their inauspicious start as small shadow dwellers into the dominant array of species every wide-eyed child memorizes today. Read more.

Best Food & Cookbooks: 'Cravings: Hungry for More' by Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen's second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More, takes readers further into Chrissy’s kitchen and life. Teigen's recipes are crafted to fit into her unique lifestyle — think onion dip to eat with her glam squad and banana bread that breaks the internet. Read more.

Best Graphic Novels & Comics: 'Herding Cats' by Sarah Andersen Sarah Andersen's Herding Cats is her third collection of comics and illustrated personal essays. This one is a survival guide for frantic modern life, and she draws and writes about the importance of avoiding morning people, Internet troll defense 101, and the not-so-life-changing futility of tidying up. Read more.

Best Poetry: 'The Witch Doesn’t Burn in This One' by Amanda Lovelace Amanda Lovelace's latest poetry collection is inspired by witches — supernaturally powerful, inscrutably independent, and now indestructible — and contains moving poems about women taking control of their own stories. Read more.

Best Young Adult Fiction: 'Leah on the Offbeat' by Becky Albertalli Becky Albertalli's follow-up to her debut Simon vs. the Homosapiens Agenda focuses on Simon's best friend Leah as she deals with college applications, fracturing friendships and her hidden bisexuality during their senior year of high school. Read more.

Best Young Adult Fantasy & Science Fiction: 'Kingdom of Ash' by Sarah J. Maas The long-anticipated final installment in Sarah J. Maas's epic fantasy YA series, Kingdom of Ash follows Aelin Galathynius and her friends in their final attempt to protect Terrasen from destruction. Read more.

Best Middle Grade & Children’s: 'The Burning Maze' by Rick Riordan Rick Riordan's third book in his Trials of Apollo series follows Lester and his friends Meg and Leo in the aftermath of the Dark Prophecy. The trio must go through the Labyrinth to find the third emperor — and an Oracle who speaks in word puzzles. Read more.

Best Picture Books: 'I Am Enough' by Grace Byers and Keturah A. Bobo I Am Enough is a lyrical ode to loving who you are, respecting others and embracing our differences. With its diverse cast of chracters and important message of acceptance, it's a timely and necessary children's tale. Read more.

Best Debut Author: 'Children of Blood and Bone' by Tomi Adeyemi Tomi Adeyemi's YA fantasy debut Children of Blood and Bone follows Zélie Adebola as she attempts to bring back magic to the land of Orïsha and take down the ruthless king who killed her family. Read more.