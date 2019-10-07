As someone whose apartment currently smells like the inside of a Pumpkin Spice Latte's beating heart, I am both slightly alarmed and extremely delighted to inform you that some of Bath & Body Works' holiday candles for 2019 are available to purchase online — for one heck of a limited time. In the spirit of the spooky season, the company is launching a Bath & Body Works Christmas Pop-Up Shop that will run through Oct. 11, and then, much like a ghost, disappear into the ether until we get closer to the holiday season. Essentially, you have one week to yank yourself out of Halloween and get your holiday affairs in order, so here's the lowdown on the shop.

The Christmas Pop-Up Shop is not only for a limited time, but also will occur online only, making this a truly high stakes sale. While it might seem like a gamble to buy candles without sniffing them first (the recklessness!), Bath & Body Works' offerings are all pretty timeless — the candles include Winter Candy Apple ("Candied Apples, Crisp Pears, Oranges with Essential Oils"); Vanilla Bean Noel (Vanilla Bean, Marshmallow Fluff, Vanilla Cake with Essential Oils"), Twisted Peppermint ("Cool Peppermint, Sugared Snow, Vanilla Buttercream, Fresh Balsam, Hint of Musk with Essential Oils"), Cherry Frost ("Juicy Cherry, Frosted Black Plum, Creamy Tonka, Juniper Berry with Essential Oils"), and Frosted Coconut Snowball ("Toasted Coconut, Vanilla Musk, Whipped Cream with Essential Oils").

In addition to the three-wick candles, the Christmas Pop-Up Shop features fragrance mists, foaming hand soaps, body creams, and body lotions in these various scents, as well as in a Raspberry Sugar scent that doesn't have its own candle available. If you are looking for something that smells like December — be it something you're lathering on yourself or burning into every corner of the room — you're in luck.

That said, if you're not quite feeling in the holiday spirit yet and are still elbows deep in flannel, rolling in a pile of leaves, and Instagramming all your favorite books by a rainy window, Bath & Body Works still has your autumnally-inclined back. In fact, a lot of the three-wick fall scents at Bath & Body Works — including Spiced Apple Toddy, Leaves, and Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow — are on sale at the moment for $10 off, making them $14.50 apiece. If you order now, you'll get them in just the nick of time to start burning them all the way down and then swap over to your holiday fare mid-November, as any responsible, aesthetically-conscious candle burner does.

In the meantime, make sure you stock up on whichever holiday candles you want from the Christmas Pop-Up Shop — once Oct. 11 comes around, they'll be headed back to the North Pole until we get closer to the holiday season. At that point you can expect a lot more holiday candle news where that came from — if last year's holiday candle lineup is any indication of all the scents we can expect this year, it's going to be one good-smelling doozy.