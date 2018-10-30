Bath & Body Works' Holiday Candles For 2018 Are Here & You're Going To Want Them All
By now the last bit of flame is spluttering into the wax of your plethora of pumpkin spice candles, and you are likely standing at a crossroads, wondering what seasonally-appropriate smell you want to consume your whole apartment next. Fortunately, Bath & Body Works just dropped its holiday candles for 2018, and as always, you have a vast array of smells to choose from — not to mention, a ton of cute new candle designs. Time to make your bedroom smell like a Christmas tree farm and a gingerbread cookie had a baby that spits glitter, y'all.
Because truly, there is a holiday scent for every type of reveler this year — whether you want to sniff something outdoorsy or something dessert-y or some possibly questionable combination of the two. I'm talking pine and peppermint, snickerdoodles and snow, champagne and cherries — if you can dream it, this year, you can smell it. And with three-wick candles that burn for up to 45 hours apiece, you can fully maximize that smell all through the holiday season.
That is, if you ever manage to wrap your head around all the options. Bath & Body Works claims on its website to have more candle scents than any other retailer, and evidently, the company is not messing around. If you can manage to decide which of these most represents your holiday vibe, then props — I'll probably still be having an existential crisis sniffing my way through every one of them at the Bath & Body Works down the street from the Bustle office when you're done.
Fresh Balsam
$24.50
Woodland Balsam, Crisp Eucalyptus, Fir Branches, Cedarwood
Now your apartment can smell like you live inside of a Christmas tree!
Vanilla Bean Noel
Vanilla Bean Noel 3-Wick Candle
$24.50
Vanilla Bean, Marshmallow Fluff, Vanilla Cake
The fact that the description basically says "vanilla, and then some MORE vanilla" is truly speaking to me.
Winter Candy Apple
Winter Candle Apple 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Candied Apples, Crisp Pears, Oranges
For fans of fruitier scents, this one more than covers your festive bases.
Twisted Peppermint
Twisted Peppermint 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Cool Peppermint, Sugared Snow, Vanilla Buttercream, Fresh Balsam, Hint of Musk
Someone turned peppermint bark into a candle. Hold me.
'Tis The Season
$24.95
Red Apple, Sweet Cinnamon, Cedarwood
Since this candle's scent was given a tiding as its title rather than what it actually smells like, I'm declaring it a Mood.
Frosted Cranberry
Frosted Cranberry 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Iced Cranberries, Blonde Woods, Red Apple, Tonka Bean
Well, now we all have to buy this to figure out what Tonka Bean smells like.
Frosted Coconut Snowball
Frosted Coconut Snowball 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Toasted Coconut, Vanilla Musk, Whipped Cream
Further proof that anything can be improved by adding coconut to it.
Spiced Gingerbread Swirl
Spiced Gingerbread Swirl 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Gingersnap Cookie, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
A perfect way to set the mood while you're making gingerbread houses (or, y'know, just eating the panels straight out of the oven).
Sugared Snickerdoodle
Sugared Snickerdoodle 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Warm Spices, Creamy Vanilla, Sugared Musk
This speaks to me on such a primal level that I may have just blacked out and found myself in the refrigerated aisle of the nearest grocery store holding snickerdoodle dough.
Sparkling Icicles
Sparkling Icicles 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Frozen Ice, Fresh Bergamot, Holiday Greenery
When something smells like sparkles, you know it's going to be worth it.
Champagne Toast
$24.95
Citrus & Orange Essential Oils with notes of Bubbly Champagne & Sparkling Berries
Be still my millennial pink-loving heart!
Cinnamon Caramel Swirl
Cinnamon Caramel Swirl 3-Wick Candle
$24.95
Cinnamon & Orange Essential Oils with notes of Caramel, Vanilla & Maple Sugar
Head's up: this is probably the closest you can get to living inside of a Cinnabon.
Sweater Weather
$24.95
Made with Sage & Eucalyptus Essential Oils with notes of Juniper Berry & Fresh Wood
Truly one of the most iconic winter scents if there ever were one.
This is just the tip of the iceberg on candle scents you can get for the holidays at Bath & Body Works this year — the dessert scent lineup alone is enough to put a Girl Scout out of business. Check the full lineup of what the company has released so far here.