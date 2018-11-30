Man your battle stations, my fellow candle connoisseurs, for the most important holiday of the year is upon us: Dec. 1 marks Candle Day at Bath & Body Works, and in celebration, Bath & Body Works is selling 3-wick candles for $8.95, down from their usual retail price of $24.50. As in, you can snag yourself some Sugared Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Brownie for less than the price of your Chipotle burrito (the known standard unit of millennial measuring). And much like the number of scents you can immerse your body in at Bath & Body Works, this sale is limitless — it's not just a select number of 3-wick candles that are on sale in-stores and online on Dec. 1. It's every single 3-wick candle on the site.

If the blood also just rushed to your Fresh Balsam-loving brain, then you'll probably want to strategize before you dive into this sale. The first step, of course, is to decide what your smell aesthetic is going to be for the rest of the holiday season and into 2019, which is presumably what you're stocking up for. The second step is to check under your bed and see approximately how much space there is for candle hoarding. The third step is to brace yourself for even more overwhelming news, which is that, in celebration of Candle Day, Bath & Body Works is dropping 32 new 3-wick candle scents for you to choose from exclusively for the event. Dec. 1 just simultaneously became the most thrilling and stressful day of your human life.

If you're at a loss for where to begin, here are a few ideas to get you started.

Holiday Candles

Bath & Body Works has a vast arsenal of holiday candles this year, including Frosted Coconut Snowball (pictured in all its majesty above), Sugared Snickerdoodle (bake your dreams and sniff them, too!!), Vanilla Bean Noel (I am unworthy), Fresh Balsam (aka, the candle I am currently burning to its bitter end right now), and a whole slew of both festive indoorsy and outdoorsy scents. Bustle compiled a whole list of the best holiday candles here, in case you need more inspo!

New Year's Resolution Candles

What are you hoping to do in 2019? Be more patient with yourself? Learn a new language? Save enough moolah to cap out your IRA for the year? Whatever it is, there is a candle to match. For travel or language learning goals, consider candles like French Baguette or Cannoli & Chocolate Italy; for self-care goals, consider candles like Love and Relax; for finance or career goals, consider grounding candles like Bergamot Waters and Mahogany Teakwood.

Candles For Your BFFs

I won't make suggestions on this one, because you know your BFF better than I do — but if they're the kind of person who loves themselves a 3-wick candle, they'll love a personally chosen one from you even more.

This is the fifth year in a row that Bath & Body Works has graced us with this candle bounty, and in anticipation of it, many locations have extended their hours, with select stores opening at 7 a.m. You can call your local Bath & Body Works to see when they're opening, or just order the candles online (granted, nothing beats the feeling of sniffing a candle in-store and knowing it is the right candle for you in your heart). Just be sure to get plenty of sleep the night before, y'all — keep your shopping elbows out and your Stress Relief candle at hand.