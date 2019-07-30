Despite Back To School ads making their way into television commercial and video breaks, summer is. not yet over. The sales in July are only getting better with brands like BaubleBar’s $10 sale that, to some, might think jewelry for only 10 bucks is too good to be true. But alas.

BaubleBar’s inventory is stocked with nothing but cute and quirky rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Usually, the brand’s one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces are anywhere between $20 and $100, but between July 30 and Aug. 5 BaubleBar is offering some of its iconic pieces on sale for only $10. Yes, you read that right.

Every piece in the sale, regardless of its original price, will retail for $10. However, since shoppers are getting these items on discount, the sale is final. Those who enjoy statement jewelry pieces are set with some of the most bomb items up for ($10) grabs. Between all of the crown-shaped rings and sweetheart stud earrings, there’s a little something in the sale for everyone.

BaubleBar does all the work for you so the discount is already applied before checkout. Now is the time to pick out all your faves because this kind of sale may not return for a while.

To get you set for the season, here are some of the best BaubleBar picks.

Talking Heart Earring Set

The candy hearts you hand out on Valentine's Day can now be a fashion statement on your earlobes. This set of three talking hearts is a sweet triple threat for your jewelry box.

Faidra Resin Drop Earrings

For something a little more elegant, BaubleBar also offers up these brass drop earrings that feature four different colorful marble designs navy (shown above), blush, pink, and tortoise (a brown and yellow shade).Celestina Pendant Necklace

Minimalist jewelry doesn't seem to be going out of style anytime soon and this Pendent Necklace is proof of that. As decadent as the pendent is, it's still a great addition to your everyday looks.

Flamenco Drop Earrings

A pop of color and quirkiness is found all over these bright pink flamingo earrings. When you're stumped for which earrings to throw on, these will have you in for a fun, wearable surprise.

Adalene Ring

Rocking a crown on your finger is a genius way to let everyone know of your queendom in the most subtle way. Plus, the ring is offered in sizes 5-9, so there's a more options for people to shop this dazzling piece.

Chili Bracelet

Spice up the flick of the wrist with this adorable Chili Bracelet. Although it's simplistic, it's got a fire personality.

Nicoleta Necklace Set

Shoppers can match their Chili Bracelets with a matching necklace set. BaubleBar fans can get two necklaces for the price of one in this steal of deal as the set can be worn layered or alone.

There are rare finds for an even rarer sale at BaubleBar. But if you're quick with your picks before they sell out, you'll be dripping in unique jewels for seasons to come.