Kim Kardashian is celebrating a milestone: SKIMS just unveiled its flagship store. Five years since its 2019 launch, the shapewear brand is now valued at $4 billion, sells out drops regularly, and casts the most influential celebs in its campaigns. But it hasn’t opened a full-on brick-and-mortar store — until now. And Kardashian’s chosen spot? New York City.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the reality TV icon unveiled the Fifth Avenue store. Naturally, the special fête was well attended. Cardi B, Ice Spice, and Ashley Graham were among the stylish guests. No one, however, made an entrance quite like the SKIMS founder herself.

Kim’s Monochromatic Knockout

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for their love of luxury wheels, the SKKN BY KIM founder included. At the soirée, however, she arrived on a totally unexpected mode of transportation: a mobility scooter. Apparently, she recently broke her foot and needed the device to help her get around. Despite the handicap, she turned the moment into something cute — and stunning.

Her wardrobe choice for the night included a leather zip-up bustier. The strapless number featured a majorly plunging neckline that flaunted her décolletage. Keeping it coordinated, she paired it with matching skin-tight pants in the same cream hue.

Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Her “Naked” Accessory

The foot injury didn’t stop her from rocking vertiginous heels. (Yes, she even scooted in them.) And her pair of choice was a PVC mule, aka a “naked shoe.”

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The controversial toe-forward trend has been a favorite of daring style stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, and Camila Cabello. Kardashian was but the latest in a series of toe-flaunting style outings.

She completed her ’fit with a micro handbag in the same shade as her ‘fit, which she slung onto her scooter handle. Genius.

Honorable Mention: Her Nails

No detail left unturned, even Kardashian’s nails were on theme and branded. Created by nail artist Kim Truong, a few baby pink-lacquered fingernails were embossed with the word “SKIMS.” One even had multiple small ones, mimicking like the label’s monogrammed wares.

Instagram/kimkardashian

As for the rest of her beauty look, she styled her hair in a half-updo with long wispy bangs and painted her pout with a brownish-mauve ombré.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

A look fit for a milestone.