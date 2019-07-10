When a U.S.-based brand's popularity soars, it can still take what seems like an age before UK folks get a chance to see what they hype is all about. But one company has been well worth the wait. On July 17, Beauty Bakerie will be launching online at Boots and there is plenty to add to your shopping cart.

Although the brand officially launched in the UK in April via Cult Beauty, this is the first time you'll be able to pick Beauty Bakerie products up in store. You will still have to order online, but any orders placed before 8 p.m. can be collected from a huge range of Boots stores after 12 p.m. the next day. So if you're in desperate need of a long-lasting lipstick or all-day mascara, you're in luck.

Bestsellers from the fun and inclusive brand — such as the famous Lip Whips and Flour Setting Powder — will be included in the Boots line-up. Plus, the brand is offering to give a free Translucent Powder (worth £22.50) when you buy a minimum of two products. Only limited stock is available, so the offer won't last forever.

"We've been so thrilled with our new beauty halls which hit the high street in April, and our online business is also stronger than ever as people reach for the convenience of their mobile phone to browse and buy beauty," Joanna Rogers, commercial director and VP of beauty and gifting at Boots UK, noted in a statement. She said Boots was excited to be housing Beauty Bakerie, describing it as a "true innovator in colour."

Beauty Bakerie

Founded in 2011 by Cashmere Nicole, the bakery-themed brand gained an early fan in Beyonce for its support of breast cancer awareness. (Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer a year after starting Beauty Bakerie, notes Forbes.) It prides itself on formulas that genuinely last all day with no smudging and reapplication required.

"I started to recognise that there were some pain points within the makeup application process," Nicole told Fashionista. "To put makeup on, to take it off, to touch it up was exhausting and taxing to me. I'm a mother and I have a lot more things in my day that are more important than putting on makeup.

"But makeup was pretty important to me too. I wanted a formula that could stay on; I didn't want to put makeup on only to have it wear off. I didn't want to have to avoid kissing my daughter [and risk messing up my lipstick]. I wanted something that was reliable."

Beauty Bakerie

The Lip Whips — which come in metallic, matte, and crème shades and are, thankfully, incredibly stubborn to remove — became one of the brand's early successes. Then its foundation line went viral after upending a beauty "tradition" by numbering the darker shades first. Obviously, the shade range is super impressive too.

Every Beauty Bakerie product has also been certified vegan and cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny. "I thought, 'You can have healthy ingredients and still look like a million bucks,'" Nicole added to ABC News.

So whether you want to try out one of Beauty Bakerie's colourful lipsticks or set your makeup with a truly innovative product, you've only got a few days to wait until the brand is well and truly easily accessible.