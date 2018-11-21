Black Friday is right round the corner, and you may be wondering where to scout out some of the very best beauty deals. Every year, it falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. (which is the fourth Thursday in November), therefore this year's Black Friday is on 23 November (this Friday). Black Friday is basically a day where a bunch of brands and shops offer significant discounts on their items, usually for one day only, but online deals increasingly have been lasting the entire weekend or even week (sometimes up until 'cyber Monday'). It was born over in America but has made its way over to our shores in recent years, and now most of your fave beauty brands take part. This year, Beauty Bay's Black Friday deals sound like they could be better than ever...

Beauty Bay is rather generously offering discounts over its entire website. There will be up to 30 percent off on everything. Beauty Bay stocks some of your favourite beauty brands, from skincare favourites such as Mario Badescu to makeup heroes like Anastasia Beverly Hills and Jeffree Star Cosmetics. The site is also host to a number of niche brands you may find it hard to buy elsewhere, so is a real who's who of beauty insiders.

With this in mind, I've picked out some of the best products you can buy on Beauty Bay with the hopes you'll be able to pick them up nice and affordable. The site has announced it will be adding in more and more discounts, so if your favourites aren't yet discounted, keep an eye on them!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette £43 Beauty Bay One of Anastasia Beverly Hills' newest palette offerings, Norvina features 14 striking shades, half matte, half shimmer. They're all wearable and can be built up for your desired level of pigmentation. The palette isn't part of Beauty Bay's Black Friday deals yet, but I'm praying it might be soon!

Cover FX Glitter Drops £32 £16 Beauty Bay Woah - this deal is pretty spectacular. All three of Cover FX's beautiful glitter drops are 50% off at just £16. These make the perfect little stocking fillers or alternatively, will set you up for party season in an instant.

FairyDrops Scandal Queen Mascara £18.50 £12.95 Beauty Bay One of the best-kept secrets of the beauty industry, this mascara lengthens lashes like no other. Its uniquely shaped brush allows you to get right in there at the root of the lash, all the way to the tip. It's currently discounted as part of the site's Black Friday deals.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion £16 £11.19 Beauty Bay The spot treatment that has a cult following (even Kylie Jenner is a fan), this dries out even the nastiest of spots to cut healing time pretty much in half.