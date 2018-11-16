Black Friday is quickly coming, and you may be wondering where to scout out some of the very best fashion best deals. Black Friday has only really been big in the UK for the last several years and was born over in America. Every year, it falls on the day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. (which is the fourth Thursday in November), therefore this year's Black Friday is on 23 November. Black Friday sees most brands and shops offer significant discounts on their items, usually for one day only, but online deals increasingly have been lasting the entire weekend or even week. This year, Topshop's Black Friday deals sound like they could be better than ever...

Topshop's main Black Friday deal is 50% off everything from Wednesday 21st November up to and including Friday 23rd November. This discount includes between 20% and 50% off coats, knitwear, partywear, jeans and brands.

And for Cyber Monday (Mon 26th), the store is offering a discount of 50% on selected items from Saturday 24th November up to and including Monday 26th November. This discount also includes between 20% and 50% off coats, knitwear, partywear and brands.

With this very exciting news in mind, I picked out the top pieces online at the moment. So get ready to snap them up as soon as that 50% hits.

Topshop Cropped Borg Coat £69 Topshop A super warm and cosy cropped jacket, this is perfect if you fancy some gorge outerwear but are hesitant to commit to a full-length style. The subtle cream shade means ultimate versatility.

Topshop Colour Block Roll Neck Jumper £45 Topshop Black Friday is a perfect time to stock up on cosy knitwear for the colder months ahead. This colour-block jumper is designed in a warm roll-neck style and will look chic tucked into jeans and boots.

Topshop Belted Velvet Faux Fur Coat £85 Topshop This super soft caramel coat will keep you warm and snug all Autumn and winter long. It's got a distinct 70s feel, and looks excellent over bright blue jeans and a white tee.

Topshop Snake Shirt Dress £39 Topshop The perfect party wear piece, this would look great at a more casual New Year's Eve event, as well as in the office with a pair of opaque black tights and flat boots.

Topshop Leopard Faux Fur Coat £69 Topshop A much cheaper alternative to pricier leopard print faux fur options, this jacket is already a bit of a bargain and I can't wait to see if it's discounted even more for Black Friday. Adding to basket as we speak...