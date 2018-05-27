It's almost time to return to Bachelor Nation, which means rose ceremonies and host Chris Harrison promising it will be the most dramatic season yet. Ahead of the new episodes, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin opened up about returning to the show. In a recent interview on Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder's podcast Straight Up With Stassi, Becca opened up about her experience on the show. Last season, Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose to propose to Becca, only to change his mind after several months of their engagement. Instead of discussing the matter with her in private, Arie flew her out to Los Angeles under the guise of a getaway weekend only to break up with her on-camera. On Schroeder's podcast, Becca was candid about coming back from the heartbreak to star in the new season.

Fans of the show were supportive of Becca following the split, and she was the logical choice to become the next Bachelorette. However, the reality-star revealed that it was a long road back from the devastating break-up. According to ET, she told the podcast host it took several months to heal. "I spent time at the gym, journaling, reading. I was always with my friends and family because I wanted to feel like me again. I didn't want to take away my sense of identity," she said, according to the publication. "I've been through bad breakups in the past. I didn't want anyone to stop me from living my life and being me."

Becca's need for solo time makes sense. When Arie proposed to her, he promised to spend his life with the star. In the painful, unedited 30-minute break-up several weeks later, he revealed his desire to return to the show's runner-up Lauren Burnham. In the finale episode of the season, Lauren and Arie got engaged, but Becca had a special announcement as well. The star was revealed as the next Bachelorette, and is returning to the franchise for another chance at finding romance.

It may have taken a couple months for the publicist to ground herself after last season, but her experience on the show seems to be more positive this time around. ABC confirmed that Becca is engaged earlier this week, but the details of the proposal will of course remain a secret. "I am engaged," Becca told PeopleTV. "It feels so good to say it, and you know, this time, I feel like it is going to stick."

Fans will have to wait to find out who Becca is engaged to, but she had only positive things to say on Straight Up With Stassi. She stressed that the new relationship is different from her romance with Arie in a positive way. "I love so many things about him" Becca said. "Just that he put up with me through the entire journey. It feels so different because the relationship and the guy is different. And this time, it feels better suited for me, it's like this better fit for me and what I need in my life. And I am willing to do anything it takes to make it work to support my partner."

It's been a long road for The Bachelorette star, and she definitely deserves the romance after last season. While on the podcast, she also revealed that her Bachelor journey has been even longer than fans realize. According to E! News, she originally applied two years ago, but didn't hear back from casting. After getting back together with an ex, she let go of her plan to try and participate in the series. After the two broke up in 2016, she was feeling "down" and friends encouraged her to reapply. "Months later, I got a call again from casting saying we got your application. Do you want to move forward?" Becca told Stassi. "I'm single. Why not? What do I have to lose? Just thinking who knows what is going to happen."

The reality star couldn't have predicted the rollercoaster ahead, but luckily a happy ending appears to be in store. She told the podcast host she has high hopes for her romantic future. She revealed,

"I was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that. So we'll have each other's backs through the time where we have to stay private. And then we'll continue that and share it with the world."

It sounds like the second time might just be the charm for Becca.