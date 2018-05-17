After having her heart broken on national TV, Becca Kufrin is back and giving love another shot. And if you're eager to tune in to see her "do the damn thing," as she frequently says, you'll want to meet Becca's 2018 Bachelorette contestants, which were just announced on Thursday, May 17. Of course, fans already got a sneak peek at her suitors during After the Final Rose back in March, but those were only five out of 28 guys vying for her attention.

As a quick recap, Becca and Arie Luyendyk Jr. got engaged on the last season of The Bachelor — only for the race car driver to change his mind and decide that he'd rather be with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham, instead. So, Arie broke things off with Becca on camera and let's just say it was more than a little awkward.

Luckily, Becca is bouncing back and brushing off all the drama by starting fresh with her own season of the ABC franchise. In case it wasn't clear enough that she's leaving the past behind, in her first Bachelorette teaser, she rips a heart with Arie's picture on it in half, as Kesha's song "Woman" blares in the background.

Without further ado, here are the men competing for Becca's heart this Bachelorette season. If you want to see how things shake out, Season 14 premieres on Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. (Although, you probably shouldn't get too attached, since an ABC press release noted that seven guys are going home the first night — yikes.)

1 Lincoln Lincoln, "like the president," was one of the guys introduced during After the Final Rose. He got flustered and started blushing, because he was so excited to meet Becca.

2 Ryan During his intro on ATFR, Ryan played the banjo for Becca and sang about being "one of a kind." He received a ton of applause from the audience and offered to teach her to play the instrument any time.

3 Darius Another of the early intros, Darius showered Becca with compliments after formally apologizing "on behalf of [his] gender." (Yes, that was clearly because of Arie.)

4 Chase Chase said he is "ecstatic" to be in the competition during After the Final Rose, and made sure to emphasize that Becca deserves better. He said he hopes to be the door that opens when another closes.

5 Blake When making his grand entrance on ATFR, Blake brought a horse — so yeah, the bar has been raised. Becca was definitely impressed and he got a head start on animal-themed limo exits.

6 Alex

7 Chris

8 Christian This 28-year-old is a banker and a soccer player.

9 Christon This 31-year-old is known as Chris S. on the show initially, according to Chris Harrison. He's a former Harlem Globetrotter.

10 Clay Just like Christon, Clay is an athlete. He's a pro football player in the NFL. He's 30 years old.

11 Colton And yet another football player. Colton has a "big story," according to Harrison's commentary.

12 Connor Connor is a 25-year-old fitness coach from Florida. He apparently gets involved in a "little drama" in the house early on, the host teased on Facebook live.

13 David You'll instantly recognize David during the premiere because the 25-year-old shows up in a chicken suit — yes, really.

14 Garrett He's a "sneaky good athlete," according to Harrison. He's a medical sales rep.

15 Grant Harrison compared Grant as a Matt Damon lookalike. However, he's not an actor — he's an electrician.

16 Jake Apparently Jake, a 29-year-old marketing consultant, has a "past" with Rebecca.

17 Jason This guy is a senior corporate banker.

18 Jean Blanc Jean Blanc is a "colognoisseur" — and you'll have to wait to see what exactly it means when he meets Becca on the show.

19 Joe Thirty-one-year-old Joe is from Chicago and owns a grocery store.

20 John Harrison called him "arguably the most successful guy" that has ever been on the show. John is a software engineer.

21 Jordan He's a 26-year-old male model.

22 Kamil According to his job description, Kamil is a "social media participant." Aren't we all?

23 Leo This 31-year-old works as a stuntman. Harrison says to "not judge a book by its hair."