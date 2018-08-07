She's finally engaged and she looked gorgeous while becoming so! The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin wore a white dress to the season finale during which she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen aka the luckiest guy in the reality TV universe ATM.

The deep-dipping, halter neck, and detailed finale gown was bridal-like and also incredibly similar to the beaded, cream-colored, high-halter-neck frock that Kufrin wore during the premiere. That's not surprising, since both dresses were designed by Randi Rahm, who dressed Kufrin for much of the buzzed-about and fashionable season and has worked on the show for 15 years. As People reports, Kufrin wore 15 couture pieces by the designer during her run on The Bachelorette.

Ultimately, Kufrin wowed Bachelor Nation with the white dresses that bookended her season. They represented fashion continuity and were the connective tissue between the beginning and the end of her televised journey to romance. The dress colors also offered a nod to her future. Her clothing choices captured and encapsulated a time and a place.

Rahm told People that Kufrin's sparkly, finale dress was "very perfect" for the occasion. It was hand-embroidered and featured iridescent sequins. It took a whopping 250 hours to bead — that's a total of more than 10 full days. It also took another week to be sewn together, so it was quite a couture commitment.

Paul Hebert/ABC

The price? Oh, just a cool $18,000. The crisp hue was an excellent contrast to Kufrin's dark locks.

Paul Hebert/ABC

The gorgeous dress almost — almost!— stole the show from Kufrin's new Neil Lane engagement ring.

Kufrin's finale gown had an open back and a mermaid vibe — and that's not just because, you know, there was an ocean in the background, either.

Paul Hebert/ABC

The traditional color had us thinking about what her actual wedding gown will look like.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Here's a throwback to Kufrin's night one dress. The premiere gown was a straight, column shape and looked more like a bone color in this lighting. Still, it was breathtaking. People notes that Kufrin's premiere gown was also a halter and was slightly pricier at $22,000. It took over 600 hours — that shakes out to 25 full days!!! — to hand-bead. The frock boasted more than 2,000 pearls and Swarovski crystals. It also weighed a whopping 8 pounds.

Fans were feeling the finale dress.

She did, and it surely is.

Slay all day and all night!

While much of the Twitterverse was all about the finale dress, not everyone was pleased. Such is life. This user felt most of Kufrin's wardrobe this season, including her engagement dress, pulled from that of Taylor Swift.

If anything, Kufrin has proven herself to be a topic of fashion convo this season.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While we saw Kufrin in two different looking but equally stylish white dresses, this shot of her in tattered jeans shorts and a baseball jersey and cap showed off her more casual, sexy side!

Congrats to Kufrin and Yrigoyen on their engagement. Now, about that wedding dress...

We cannot wait to see these two get hitched.