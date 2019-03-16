One year after meeting on The Bachelorette, things seem as rosy as ever for this Bachelor Nation couple. True to form, Becca Kufrin's anniversary post for Garrett Yrigoyen was the sweetest homage to their love story. "From the pool to the pier, so much has happened in 1 year," Becca captioned an Instagram post that included a recent photo of the couple as well as a shot from her Bachelorette season. "We have spent 365 days around the sun, and I can’t wait for thousands more to come."

Becca also reflected on her fiancé's big first impression on the ABC hit — and that they're looking to take a baby step before thinking about having kids of their own. She continued in the post:

"Who would have thought that one soccer ball-smelling mini van and a single impression rose would change our lifetimes? You had my heart since the very beginning, and I love and value you so much. Thank you for this past year, thank you for simply being you. Now let’s get a puppy for that mini van already!"

For his part, Garrett took to the Instagram comments section to infuse a little humor. "I just saw this and thought damn some lucky guy has got the same pull over as me 😂," he joked. "Love you. Cheers to one year ago and the many memories we have made together."

He also shared a much less gushy anniversary tribute, though, he, too referenced his first night in the Bachelor mansion where he "learned what the first impression rose was."

So how did the couple who got engaged on the reality series celebrate? In her Instagram Stories, Becca documented her culinary prowess, whipping up some delicious-looking cilantro lime chicken tacos. Garrett, of course, was her taste tester. "Is it a flip or flop?" she asked him. His huge grin said it all.

Days earlier, Becca also took a second on social media to be "that sappy/annoying fiancé" during a March 10 couple's trip to Omni La Costa Resort & Spa near San Diego, where the couple recently signed a lease on a house. In addition to calling Garrett a "stud muffin" who "ain't too hard on the eyes," she also listed his other important roles in her life: "best friend, adventure buddy, travel partner, nurse, chef, laundromat, workout pusher (is that even a thing?), pool boy, and future dog dad." Oh, and she happened include a shirtless pic of Garrett exiting the pool, too.

One thing that hasn't changed for the engaged pair: They're still in no rush to get married. "We felt like we're still at the point we're getting to know each other, because we've been together 24/7 so we know each other, but we want to have a long engagement and do our own thing and not be on anyone else's timing," Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight in a joint interview last month. "A lot of people throw out, 'Get married, have a big wedding, have it be televised, have babies!' and we're like, 'We're gonna do us.'"

In fact, as of December, Becca told Us Weekly they have no wedding plans — "no dates, no months, no venue" — at all. They have, however, discussed a couple minor details, including that they want to have food trucks (specifically a "great taco truck") and "a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can play games."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although they still haven't set a date, Garrett at least has a season in mind. As he also told Us, "I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall."

Whenever they do decide to get married, it will surely be a can't-miss Bachelor Nation event.