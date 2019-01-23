Either I have severely misread the Gregorian calendar, or Valentine's Day just came hecka early this year. At least, it did for me, and anyone else whose love language is ice cream — Ben & Jerry's launched new Cookie Dough Core flavors that are so decadent they've pretty much redefined romance in 2019. Like, would it be weird if I replaced my employee profile picture with a photo of one of these pints split down the middle? Because it is the exact aesthetic I am looking to project into eternity.

The three Cookie Dough Core flavors, true to their name, each feature cookie dough packed in the middle of Ben & Jerry's iconic ice creams. The flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, which is "Cookie milk ice cream with fudge chips & a chocolate chip cookie dough core"; Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core, which is "Sweet cream ice cream with a hint of almond flavor & shortbread cookies & cherry ice cream with cherries & a sugar cookie dough core"; and Wake & “No Bake” Cookie Dough Core, which is "Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter ice cream with fudge chips & a no bake cookie dough core".

If you didn't black out reading all of those words in one sentence, then you are stronger than I am, and deserve to move onto the next phase of introducing this into your life, which is beholding this picture of them.

Did anybody else just casually see their lives flash before their eyes? Cool cool cool.

Per Ben & Jerry's, this release is in conjunction with the company's "Year of Dough" — a fitting celebration for the company, which claims to be the inventor of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream (and also most of my dreams). More importantly, you can celebrate it safely: the cookie dough in the center of each of the pints uses pasteurized egg yolks and heat-treated flour, so it's safe to take to the face without worrying about that pesky salmonella.

This is far from the only delicious cookie dough news from Ben & Jerry's that has rocked our worlds; Ben & Jerry's Snackable Cookie Dough hit the company's Vermont Scoop Shops, likely prompting more people than ever to think to themselves, "Huh, should I move to Vermont?" (The company's headquarters are also based there, along with its Flavor Graveyard, so the short answer is yes.) They were, essentially, the iconic Ben & Jerry's cookie doughs, sans ice cream; and while I generally wouldn't condone anything with less ice cream in it, I can see the advantage of these being slightly more portable in dessert-related emergencies (which, to be fair, a large number of desserts situations are).

While those may be a little trickier to get your hands on, take comfort in knowing that these Cookie Dough Core flavors are not only available in Scoop Shops nationwide, but are also hitting major retailers across the country as well. If 2019 truly is the "Year of Dough," you doughn't want to miss out on these.