Bethenny Frankel will always be one of the OGs on The Real Housewives of New York City, and even though she's leaving the show before Season 12, she just might be holding an apple again one day. Bethenny Frankel won't rule out a RHONY return after Andy Cohen stated that he hopes — and thinks — that she will come back to the show one day. After all, Frankel previously left the show after its third season only to make a major comeback in Season 7.

After the reality star mogul announced that she would be departing RHONY for the second time in August 2019, Cohen took to his SiriusXM radio show to respond to the big news in early September. "My overwhelming feeling about Bethenny leaving New York ... is that I am so grateful that she came back. She already left is what we need to remember, so we were so lucky to have these last seasons with her in it," he said.

However, he added, still believes that Frankel will return to the show in some capacity in the future. "We are much like the mob, you can't get out. And I do hope and think that she will come back sometime," he remarked. "She's so still a part of everything that’s going on, that you almost could see her dropping in and it's like, 'Oh my god! OK. Here’s Bethenny, Bethenny's at a party. Or, Bethenny’s on this trip' ... I look forward to her in any capacity on the show, and I’m just grateful that she was back at all. We all should be."

At the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 22, Frankel opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her decision to leave the show and made it clear that there's still love between her, Bravo, and her fellow Real Housewives. "I have had such a great experience, Bravo has been such an amazing partner, and I'm always rooting for the women, and what a great journey I've had," she said. "So, this is the next chapter. The Emmys is a wonderful place to start the next chapter!"

And when she was specifically asked about Cohen saying that he thinks she'll return at some point, she didn't exactly deny it. "You know, I love Andy," she responded. "I love Bravo. They took out an ad yesterday to congratulate me on everything BStrong is doing, so it's great to have good relationships and I will always be a member of the Bravo family."

Clearly, the door is open for Frankel to return to Bravo sometime in the future, but for now, she has a lot on her plate. Aside from running her BStrong relief efforts, the business mogul signed a production deal with MGM TV and producer Mark Burnett in March 2019 in which she'll help create and develop new shows.

"Most of them happen to be female-centric," she told Variety at the Emmys, where she also revealed that two of her shows have already received offers from networks. One of them is described as a "docu-competition" show that would continue her story "with a business twist" — meaning she would appear from time to time — and the other is a "soft-scripted" show about a group of hilarious women.

Frankel may be moving on to a new chapter, but it's clear that she always has a home back on RHONY.