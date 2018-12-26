In modern dating, becoming "Instagram official" is actually a milestone. A more classic relationship landmark is celebrating Christmas together. What about doing both at the same time? Now that's a big deal. Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel went Instagram official with her boyfriend Paul Bernon on Christmas day.

The RHONY star posted two pictures of them in the Dominican Republic on Dec. 25. In one, the couple is sitting poolside. The other is a selfie where they're both rocking dark sunglasses. Along with the photos, Bethenny wrote, "Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of beautiful people. #healingretreat #feliznavidad."

While the latter hashtag is festive, "healing retreat" is not necessarily something most people add to their Instagram posts during the holiday season. Nevertheless, it's very appropriate, since Bethenny told her followers that her new boyfriend recently saved her life in a series of tweets on Dec. 17.

The RHONY star reportedly fell unconscious from an allergic reaction to non-shellfish and was hospitalized for two days. According to Us Weekly, Bethenny shared some details from the scary incident in a now-deleted tweet. Apparently, the Skinnygirl founder wrote, "I was with someone who went to get me a @Benadryl & returned & I was unconscious. He managed to call 911 & get pill down my throat w water. He saved my life."

Even though that tweet got deleted, there are plenty of others that are still posted on Bethenny's account. The Real Housewife reiterated to another Twitter user, who mentioned her boyfriend, "He saved my life." She was not being dramatic — at all.

In another tweet, Bethenny elaborated on the specifics. She explained,

"I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn’t talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I’ll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo."

Bethenny didn't mention Paul by name in any of her posts on Instagram or Twitter, but People reported that they were an item back in September. That article revealed that Bethenny's new beau is a real estate developer and a film producer who lives in the Boston area, which is where Bethenny had her allergic reaction and subsequent hospitalization.

In October, her Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan commented on Bethenny's love life in an interview with Us Weekly. She admitted, "I'm just happy to see her holding hands with somebody." Sonja continued,

"I don’t want her to be alone, and being a divorced mom, it’s hard, because you’re there for your kid 100 percent or let’s say 99 percent, and then the other 1 percent of your time, you should have someone."

It sure seems like Bethenny has someone who's there for her — on holidays, on Instagram, and during any health emergencies. And based on her latest post, she appears to be feeling much better.