The secretary of education is known for rocking the boat when it comes to education policy. And now it seems a vandal rocked hers right into a dock in northern Ohio. The Toledo Blade reported that Betsy DeVos’ $40 million yacht was set adrift Sunday morning and incurred up to $10,000 in damages.

The U.S. Education Secretary’s vessel, named The Seaquest, was moored at the Huron Boat Basin over the weekend, when a vandalistic prankster apparently untied it on Sunday morning, police told The Blade.

The 163-foot yacht then drifted into a dock, and was tarnished by large scratches and scrapes, The New York Times reported. Police are going to review video surveillance of the dock, to see if they can find out who basically commandeered DeVos’ boat.

And while a lot of details have yet to emerge about the incident, the DeVos’ have some backup boats they can use if need be. As it turns out, the wealthy DeVos family has a boatload of boats. Ten of them, in fact, are held through “entities owned by the DeVos clan” as of a 2017 report from The Wall Street Journal. The family has used the boats to travel the South Pacific islands as a group, the newspaper reported.

More to come…