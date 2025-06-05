Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era will forever be iconic. It led to a Grammy for Album of the Year, an award that’s long been elusive to the artist; both the album and its corresponding tour broke streaming and stadium records, respectively. Meanwhile, on the fashion front, the album also started a revolution of the booty-baring variety.

Since she dropped Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé has made assless chaps, aka chaps worn sans pants, her signature look. Now, thanks to her lead, concert-goers have been fearlessly embracing the cheeky style (myself included), even if it is one of the most polarizing trends in fashion today. Try as we all might, however, no one can wear the ass-forward cowboy favorite quite like the “16 CARRIAGES” songstress, and she proved just that last week.

Bey’s Bedazzled Chaps

On Thursday, May 29, the “Diva” singer performed in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, marking the final stop on her tour’s U.S. leg. During her nearly three-hour concert, the songstress typically changes multiple times, and it’s been habit for her to sneak in a butt-flaunting number. Thus far, she’s worn white fringed chaps, black leather ones with a corpcore-inspired tuxedo bodysuit, and a whole lot more. Her most recent, however, was a wink to her song “LEVII’S JEANS” and her partnership with the brand.

Parkwood

To perform “TEXAS HOLD ’EM,” Bey slipped into her go-to Levi’s 501 denim shorts. (She previously rocked the same teeny item in the brand’s campaign last April.) This time, however, her styling included custom-made chaps, reimagined from the brand’s Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans blanketed in Swarovski crystals. As if it wasn’t yassified enough, the ensemble also featured sparkly fringe running down each leg.

Peep Her Sweet Jay-Z Tribute

The Beyhive knows that the concert is a family affair. Endless videos of Blue Ivy Carter’s dance breaks and her spirited sister Rumi have been permeating the internet since the tour kicked off. Bey’s outfit, however, paid a sweet tribute to another member of the clan: Jay-Z. Peep her white T-shirt that bore a throwback photo of her husband.

Parkwood

She completed the look with a jet-black varsity jacket with fringed sleeves and “Black Yankees” written on the back. You can shop the same jacket, minus the fringe, for $328 on Ebbets Field.

Apart from an ode to her husband, she paid homage to New York, rocking a black cowboy hat with the Yankees logo. To tie the look together, it was surrounded by denim strips, resembling the opening of a waistband.

Parkwood

She’s truly one of one.