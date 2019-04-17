Beyoncé's new Netflix documentary, Homecoming, is filled with plenty of delights for the singer's fans. Of course, her legendary Coachella performance deserves to be commemorated, but fans are also focusing on some of the more personal aspects of the doc. For example, Beyoncé's daughter Rumi looks so much like her that some Homecoming viewers are doing a double-take.

There's one point in the Netflix film where Beyoncé is holding baby Rumi, one of her and Jay-Z's twins. And the tot is a dead ringer for the "Formation" singer's own baby pictures. "It's like Beyoncé is holding baby Beyoncé! Wow! Rumi is identical to baby Bey!," one fan @marcusuntrell tweeted, adding a side-by-side of the singer's childhood photo with a Homecoming screenshot.

The fan makes a pretty good point, too. There are plenty of facial similarities between the two of them — the baby definitely has her mom's nose and eyes. But the fan also managed to find a photo where baby Beyoncé was making a similar facial expression to Rumi's.

All three of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children resemble their parents, but there aren't a ton of photos of the family out there to begin with. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are extremely private about their personal life, so Homecoming was a rare chance for fans to learn more about their kids. And fans couldn't handle how cute twins Rumi and Sir Carter are in the new footage.

But while the family looks happier than ever in the new footage, it wasn't an entirely smooth ride. Beyoncé's pregnancy with her twins included several health scares, which the singer revealed in the documentary.

"I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and in the womb, one of my baby's heartbeat paused a few times. So, I had to get an emergency C-section," Beyoncé said in Homecoming. Fortunately, the twins are doing just fine now.

The new Homecoming footage isn't the first time fans have noticed similarities between the singer and her children either. Back in January, Beyoncé shared photos of her and Blue Ivy on Instagram, and it's clear that both of her daughters are taking after her. "Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up," Beyoncé wrote in the caption.

Before Homecoming, fans hadn't seen much of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's twins since they were born in June 2017. But with the new documentary, the family is sharing more about their day-to-day life, which looks like it's filled with plenty of love.

Of course, given their level of fame and recognition, it's more than within the couple's right to shield their children, especially the young twins, from the public eye. But fans are loving the chance to see a more intimate look into the family's life in the new documentary. And this probably won't be the last time people get excited about the duo's resemblance to their parents either. After all, having a mini Beyoncé out there in the world is a pretty thrilling prospect.