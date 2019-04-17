Even though Beyoncé is one of the most famous people in the world, she is notoriously private. When Beyoncé opens up, people listen. That's why there's been so much hype around her new Netflix documentary Homecoming. The film details her journey to Coachella, but there's so much more to it. Beyonce discussed her pregnancy with her twins and what it was like preparing for such a major performance after giving birth.

Beyoncé was supposed to headline Coachella in 2017, but she had to pull out of the music festival when she found out she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir. At the time, she didn't elaborate on any details, but now that she has, it makes sense that she would make an effort to maintain her privacy during such a difficult time.

In the documentary, the Grammy winner recalled, "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior for work, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins, which was even more of a surprise." That really is quite the surprise.

She began to explain why that was such a tough pregnancy. The mother-of-three confessed, "My body went through more than I knew it could. I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth. I had an extremely difficult pregnancy."

Netflix

Elaborating on what made it so tough, Beyoncé revealed, "I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and in the womb, one of my baby's heartbeat paused a few times. So, I had to get an emergency C-section." That sounds like an understandably frightening experience.

Then, Beyoncé gave fans a glimpse into her first rehearsal after that surgery. She said, "It's my first time back home on the stage after giving birth. I'm creating my own homecoming and it's hard." That statement adds even more meaning to the documentary's name.

While she is incredibly famous, even Beyoncé has fears, folks. And that time preparing for Coachella definitely wasn't easy. She confessed, "There were days where I thought that I would never be the same. I would never be the same physically. My strength and endurance would never be the same."

Netflix

Explaining how much she had on her plate at the time, Beyoncé declared, "People don't see the sacrifice." She is a singer, dancer, mother, and wife. The woman has a lot going on. She recalled, "I would dance and I would go off to the trailer and breastfeed... The days I could, I would bring the children."

She also explained why it's different performing now that she is a mother. Bey shared, "It's not like before when I could rehearse for 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body."

Throughout the preparation process, Beyoncé said that she was "just trying to figure out how to balance being the mother of a 6-year-old and twins that need me and giving myself creatively and physically. It's a lot to juggle." Plus, she was actually filming this entire experience for a documentary. There really were no breaks for her.

Netflix

Surprisingly, the singer admitted, "I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. I learned a very valuable lesson. I will never push myself that far again." Will she abide by that lesson, though? This is Beyoncé. She's always pushing herself to the next level.

Ultimately, Beyoncé considers this to be a new era for her. She declared, "I feel like I'm just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I'm not even trying to be who I was. It's just so beautiful. Children do that to you." And that is something a lot of mothers can relate to, whether they are performing at Coachella or not.