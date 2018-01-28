Is Beyonce At The 2018 Grammys? The Award Show Wouldn't Be The Same Without The Singer

In light of the news that JAY-Z leads the pack in nominations, there has been mounting curiosity surrounding whether or not Beyoncé will be at the 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony. As the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with 62 career nominations, Beyoncé has become a notable front-row fixture at the annual event, as well as one of the most highly anticipated sights on both the red carpet and center stage for more than a decade now.

Although she's not slated to perform at this year's ceremony, it's safe to say that Beyoncé will again be front and center in support of her husband's astounding eight nominations at this year's Grammys. In addition to it being a big night for Jay, Beyonce is also nominated along with her hubby for Best Rap/Sung Performance for her contributions to "Family Feud" from her hip hop mogul husband's widely regarded 4:44 album.

No strangers to the awards circuit, it seems that Grammy domination has become somewhat of a healthy competition between the loving couple. In 2017, it was Beyoncé who led the Grammy race with a total of nine nominations.

With much of the chatter leading up to that night surrounded around her forthcoming performance, which occurred less than two weeks after the superstar songstress nearly broke the internet with the announcement that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins, Beyoncé later commanded the stage while showcasing her baby bump for the first time in public.

Although she took home two (Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and Best Music Video "Formation") of the nine awards for which she was nominated in 2017, many fans felt that Bey's Lemonade was snubbed in the Album of The Year category, which was ultimately awarded to Adele for her album, 25.

The moment also seemingly came as a surprise to Adele, who upon accepting the award addressed Beyoncé directly from the stage. Speaking her thoughts about who should have won the Album of the Year award, Adele said,

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé."

With the crowd on their feet and tears now welling in both her and Beyoncé's eyes, Adele continued:

"And this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see. And we appreciate that, and all us artists here f*cking adore you. You are our light, and the way that you make me and my friends feel – the way that you make my black friends feel – is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have, and I always will.”

The exchange became one of the most talked about moments of the evening, as the focus again shifted to Beyoncé due to Adele's selfless acceptance speech at the show's closing.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

That said, it seems that JAY-Z will own the 2018 Grammy spotlight — at least when it comes to the Carter family — as Bey will most likely take a back seat to her husband for the big night. Undoubtedly dressed to impress per usual, Beyoncé will surely pull out all the stops for she and Jay's post-twin Grammy debut. Though not a main attraction on the Grammy stage this year, Beyoncé's first appearance at the Grammys since becoming a mother of three is certainly worth keeping an eye out for.