Denise Huxtable, is that you? Zoë Kravitz’s response to Beyoncé's Lisa Bonet costumes pose a valid question. On Friday, Sept. 20, Beyoncé published a series of never-before-seen photos on her website to commemorate her 38th birthday earlier this month. Of the many snapshots she shared include last year’s Halloween costume, in which she paid homage to none other than Bonet, an ‘80s and ‘90s icon who gained prominence for her role as Denise Huxtable on NBC’s The Cosby Show, which aired between 1984 and 1992.

In one photo, the Lemonade singer dons a gray slip dress, a purple shawl, a taupe top hat, and the ultimate pair of ‘90s sunglasses that parallels a similar outfit worn by Bonet. In it, she carries twins Rumi and Sir, both of whom outfitted in colorful onesies that parallel one worn by Kravitz as an infant. In another, the singer recreates an all-black outfit complete with a black top hat that invokes a similar outfit worn by the Cosby Show alum.

Kravitz, who is Bonet’s daughter with musician Lenny Kravitz, caught wind of the tributes on Friday and reacted with posts of her own. “i can't ....is @beyonce also my mom now or ?..... 😍,” Kravitz said on Instagram alongside side-by-side photos of the costumes and original source material. She added in a follow-up post with another picture, “seriously, @beyonce ? am i your child toooo ???? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yassss”

Bonet depicted one-fifth of the Huxtable children in the groundbreaking ‘80s sitcom The Cosby Show, which chronicled the lives of an upper middle class African-American family residing in a brownstone in New York City. Amid the series’ eight-season run, NBC launched the spin-off A Different World, which followed Bonet’s character Denise as she headed off to college. While she served as a central character, she departed the series after Season 1 upon getting pregnant with Kravitz, according to series’ director Debbie Allen in a July 2015 interview. The spin-off continued for five more seasons and wrapped in 1993.

At that time, Bonet’s free-spirited Denise amassed a cult following among viewers due to her style — one that involved an effortless mixture of bohemian, afro punk, and vintage looks that span some of the most fashionable decades. Her style still very much resonates today, as evidenced by Beyoncé's Halloween tribute. More so, the Big Little Lies actor's bohemian style is often reminiscent of that of Bonet’s, with whom she shares a close mother-daughter bond. In fact, Kravitz once bought her mom’s clothes back from a thrift shop, according to Glamour.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I used to be a little embarrassed by how she and my dad would dress, but now I steal their clothes all the time,” Kravitz told ASOS magazine in June 2011, as per Glamour. “There's this little vintage store where she lives in Topanga Canyon… She took a bunch of stuff down while I was away and I went there when I got back and bought five of her things. I got home and was like, 'I can't believe I just paid for you clothes!' Out of everything in the store, I'd bought my mother's things."

In October 2018, Kravitz took her admiration one step further and recreated her mom’s nude Rolling Stone cover from May 1988. “I’ve always loved that cover so much,” Kravitz said in her cover interview. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”

While Beyoncé is not Kravitz's mom, there's no denying that the Big Little Lies star already hails from pop culture royalty.