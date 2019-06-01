The highly anticipated live action version of Disney’s The Lion King is underway and coming to a theater near you starting July 19. The trailers for the film have hardly given any hints away, but in the meantime, Disney is about to launch a Lion King makeup collection. Not to mention, the line is only being brought to fans by Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John for Luminess Cosmetics.

A press release states that the collection is comprised of eight different pieces, including an eyeshadow palette, a contour sculpting palette, two liquid lipsticks, two bullet matte lipsticks, a highlighter and bronzer duo, and a lip balm. Sir John Barrett brings his artistry to the line as the artistic director, deriving inspiration from the film and the culture.

The collection brings the classic Disney film to a makeup lover’s vanity gathering inspiration from the colors and the richness of Africa, while still maintaining the personalities of Simba, Nala, and the gang.

Fans can shop everything in the collection starting Jun.15 at LuminessCosmetics.com/disney or Ulta.com starting Jun. 16. The collection will also be available in select Ulta stores, which will roll out on July 1. All the pieces in the Sir John x Luminess Lion King Collection retails between $24 and $42, but since it’s limited edition, shoppers may want to jump on it quick.

Here’s a closer look at everything to come in this dreamy Disney makeup line.

Fans can get their hands on the Be Brave matte bullet lipsticks for $24 each. The lippies come in shades Pounce (a rosy mauve shade) and Lion's Mane (a bold red) that deliver high pigment in a velvety finish that's long-wearing and smudge-proof.

The two palettes in the collection are the Kingdom Sculpting Palette and the appropriately-named Can't Wait To Be Queen Eyeshadow Palette. The Sculpting Palette features six cool toned shades to bronze, sculpt, and shape the face, all for $42.

The eyeshadow palette consists of 12 cool tone shades of blendable shadows with six mattes and six shimmers. Carefully curated by Sir John, the shades are ideal for day and night looks, retailing also for $42.

In the entire collection, there's the one Legacy Tinted Lip Balm. The $24 balm adds an extra preventative measure for dried out lips, moisturizing and leaving a hint of a neutral pint hue.

Making the collection even more universal to all who use it, Sir John brings fans the Be Prepared Liquid Lipsticks. These lip products are made for full coverage application and are also long-wearing with a light weight feel. Fans can shop the shades Romantic Atmosphere, the deep red shade or Trouble, the deep nude shade. Both liquid lipsticks retail for $24.

The last piece in this sophisticated Lion King collection is the Circle of Life Highlighter that retails for $40. Made for both the body and the face, users can go wild with this product as either a highlighter or a bronzer.

Some people bring action figures and superhero tees to attend a movie premiere, but surly makeup lovers planning to watch the live action Lion King film will be set to serve a full beat face of this collection with a side of popcorn as soon as this line drops.