Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton have shared some more personal news with the Big Brother fandom. On Friday, Sept. 28, BB20 power couple Swayleigh revealed Bayleigh had a miscarriage during Big Brother 20. In a YouTube video titled “A Swayleigh Pregnancy Talk,” the newly engaged pair confirmed a rumor that's been in the ether for the last several weeks: Bayleigh did get pregnant while filming BB20. Sadly, as announced on Friday by the pair, Bayleigh had a miscarriage while she was in the jury house.

Bayleigh and Swaggy C hit it off right away on BB20, and the two spent a ton of time together up until Swaggy C was evicted during week 2. A few weeks after Swaggy C's elimination, the BB20 live feed picked up Bayleigh telling housemate Haleigh Broucher that she suspected she might be pregnant. Shortly after that conversation took place, Bayleigh was evicted from the Big Brother house and sent to the jury house.

In the YouTube video message on Sept. 28, Bayleigh shared,

“So during our time in the Big Brother house, I did conceive a little baby … But unfortunately, and we don’t know why, I had a miscarriage in the jury house. And it’s something we’re still figuring out. We actually just got a chance to talk to each other about it for the first time today. So I know you guys want to know what’s up and what’s going on with us, and we appreciate it, but we’re still trying to figure it out because we don’t know ourselves.”

She goes on to say they were “both really excited” when they learned she was pregnant, and, understandably, they were “both really, really upset” when she lost the baby. Swayleigh also mentions Swaggy C knew Bayleigh lost the baby before he decided to ask her to marry him, and they are hurt by the assumption that the pregnancy prompted the proposal.

Swaggy C said in the video:

“People keep saying I’m proposing because she got pregnant, and that’s not the case at all. But going through that process, and creating a child, but also losing a child with her made me realize that this is my girl and I’m going to marry her. I don’t care if we’ve only been together 23 days. I don’t care. This is the one I want to spend the rest of my life with.”

After the couple released the video, Bayleigh wrote on Instagram:

“Let me first start by saying that I was SO ecstatic to be a mom! I understand to most the circumstances were not ideal. @swaggyctv and I did not make the best decision by being intimate so publicly but we were in our own world and completely forgot about everyone else when we were together. I just wanted to share and be transparent about my experience @bbangierockstar was my ROCK in the jury house. The B.B. team was amazing and discrete. @hbroucher, @fessyfitness and @scottie_salton held me down and were my family when I couldn’t speak to my family and I love you guys forever for that. To anyone that has ever lost a child, I AM SO SORRY!! I wouldn’t wish that pain on my worst enemy.”

Swaggy C also shared the video on Instagram and thanked everyone who took care of Bayleigh while she was in the jury house.

They could not be together when Bayleigh had the miscarriage, but thankfully, they can support one another now.