Attention Big Brother fans: One former showmance is about to take a majorly exciting step forward in their relationship. As Just Jared reported on Monday, Big Brother stars Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf are expecting a child together. In her Instagram post announcing the happy news, Jessica wrote about how excited the couple — who also won the 30th season of The Amazing Race — is about welcoming their first child together.

Jessica posted a photo of herself and Cody posing with a sonogram of their bundle of joy and wrote:

"WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! I’ve been pretty quiet on Instagram lately. I’ve been avoiding posting stories and photos as much as I normally do because we’ve been taking this time to really enjoy all the great blessings we have in our life ❤️ Considering our engagement was leaked before we could tell anyone, it’s been so great to be able to share our new addition with our loved ones before making this announcement! I’m a little over 11 weeks and we plan on bringing our little angel into the world on April 11, 2019, just two days before Codys birthday 😄 We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything! 👶🏽 #MomToBe #BabyOnBoard."

As any superfan knows, "Jody" sparked up their relationship during the 19th season of Big Brother. After Cody to put Season 18 veteran Paul Abrahamian up for eviction (and failed, thanks to a Pendant of Production twist that Paul received, which saved him from the block), Jody was on the outs with the rest of the house. During that time, where they were in a true "us against them" situation, their relationship really flourished.

They didn't just capture hearts on Big Brother, though. Their close bond was on full display when they appeared on Season 30 of The Amazing Race directly following their first CBS reality show stint.

More to come...