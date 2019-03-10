Worlds collided at Austin's South by Southwest festival this weekend, where television host and activist Bill Nye endorsed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's approach to fighting climate change and income inequality. The so-called "Science Guy" made a surprise appearance during a talk led by the freshman congresswoman, and even participated in the event's Q&A session, according to The Huffington Post. In a follow-up tweet, Nye said that Ocasio-Cortez "gets it."

"AOC gets it," Nye wrote. "She sees that fear is dividing us. We can address income inequality. We can address climate change, if we get together and get to work."

The tweet included a selfie of the pair, apparently taken at the festival.

Ocasio-Cortez and Nye have both made names for themselves in the fight to combat climate change. Last month, in conjunction with Sen. Ed Markey in the Senate, Ocasio-Cortez introduced her highly-anticipated Green New Deal before Congress. The non-binding resolution takes aim at climate change by focusing on renewable energy, environmentally-friendly public transit systems, and and reducing pollution, among other goals.

The deal has received a lot of criticism from many Republicans, as well as some moderate Democrats. However, Nye made clear this weekend that he was definitely on board with what Ocasio-Cortez is proposing.

