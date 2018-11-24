For some, it turns out, it pays to lose your job. White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and ousted Fox News executive Bill Shine is collecting millions from the network, according to new reporting on Fox News' finances. The White House has not yet publicly commented on the public news of Shine's severance.

CBS News reported Friday that Shine has received $8.4 million in severance since he left the network. Shine left 21st Century Fox in May 2017 after accusations that he looked the other way as a culture of sexual harassment festered under then-chief executive Roger Ailes. (Shine was never accused of sexual misconduct himself.)

The timing of these payments means that Shine will be paid by the Trump-friendly cable news network and the federal government headed by Trump simultaneously. Shine will be paid "bonus and options" in both 2018 and 2019 totaling $7 million before the severance agreement ends in May 2019, according The Hollywood Reporter.

Shine joined the Trump White House in July 2018, according to The New York Times. He filled in for Trump administration darling Hope Hicks, who left the White House at the end of March 2018.

