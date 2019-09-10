Mild spoilers for It Chapter Two ahead. Send in the clowns. Specifically, send them to Bill Skarsgård so he can use them to decorate the bedroom of his baby girl. While visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Skarsgård revealed he gave his daughter Pennywise teddy bears. Apparently, he's starting her It fandom early as well as fueling her worst nightmares.

On Monday (Sept. 9), Skarsgård, who's currently starring in It Chapter 2 as the titular monster, talked about how the dancing clown role has led some fans to be scared of him. Well, "enough" fans are scared of him in real life, Skarsgård joked to Colbert. Luckily, kids aren't frightened of him, which is a good thing since he's a new dad.

But It has led to a lot of swag. So much so, he's just putting it everywhere in his house including his 11-month-old daughter's room. “I’ve gotten a bunch of fun merch and stuff throughout the years," he told the late night host. "Her little baby room is just filled with all these Pennywise teddy bears."

It's clear based on the audience reaction that they're not sure whether to laugh out of pure enjoyment or uncomfortable confusion at Skarsgård's revelation, but the late night host seemed to find this detail pretty entertaining. Colbert laughed at the idea of evil clowns being the decor of a little baby's room. “That’s nice," he joked. "You’re softening her up."

Luckily, It Chapter Two is doing so well at the box office—it brought in $91 million it's first week, landing at No. 1—he'll have money for his daughter's therapy. Or, maybe, for more Pennywise teddy bears. After all, It might not be over quite yet.

Last week, It Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti talked about the possibility of another It movie in an interview with io9. “The book, as it is, is done,” Barbara explained. “There is a whole mythology to the book though,” her brother Andy added.

He then continued to talk about this mythology, which includes Pennywise having been "on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years," he added. "So you can imagine the amount of material."

As of now, there's no It Chapter 3 in the works, but Skarsgård hinted that he would be interested in continuing Pennywise's story in a third movie. He seemed interested in a prequel, telling Entertainment Weekly, that the second movie ends where Stephen King's book did, "so that is the final chapter of this story. There is this interesting aspect of going back in time before all this happened. There might be a story there that might be worth exploring."

This wouldn't be a story in King's book, but instead a "freestanding story, but obviously within the same universe. So, there might be something interesting out of it. I think it would be fun.”

The It Chapter Two trailer teased that Pennywise has a daughter, so who knows, maybe Skarsgård's little girl will be old enough to play a role in the dancing clown's story. After all, she's become very well-acquainted with Pennywise thanks to her stuffed animals.