Billie Eilish's Favorite Movies "Growing Up" Will Make You Feel So Old

While doing press on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, Billie Eilish reminded everyone just how young she is. Decked out in Chanel, the "Bad Guy" singer told Billy Porter that her favorite movies growing up were Babadook and We Need to Talk About Kevin... which came out in 2014 and 2011. Naturally, it made the internet feel incredibly old.

When the Pose actor asked Eilish what films she loved as a child, she answered, "I always loved scary stuff. I loved The Babadook and like, We Need to Talk About Kevin. We loved Ferris Bueller's Day Off — that was like a favorite."

Her brother, Grammy-winner Finneas O'Connell, continued, saying, "The Social Network, and Moneyball — kind of anything Aaron Sorkin had anything to do with."

"Oh, and these are films from your youth?!" Porter responded, stunned. "Uh huh."

