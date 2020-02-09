Billie Eilish Is A Total Boss At The Oscars In An Oversize Chanel Suit

At the 2020 Oscars, style star Billie Eilish switched up her repertoire of go-to red carpet designers. Lately, the singer has opted to wear Gucci at the major awards shows, but this time around, she went with head-to-toe Chanel.

Fresh off her recent Grammys sweep, Eilish stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a sleek white pant suit by the French fashion house. When it came to her accessories, she went all-logo everything, including a Chanel barrette, diamond encrusted brooches, chandelier earrings, and black-and-white fingerless lace gloves.

According to Chanel, Eilish wore a custom white tweed jacket and pants inspired by the label's Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection. Her jewels were a mix of diamonds with 18K white and yellow gold.

Eilish isn't just hanging out at this year's Oscars — she's set to perform during the ceremony, though it's not quite clear what that performance will entail. Since she doesn't have a song nominated in the Original Song category, there's some speculation that she could be singing during the In Memoriam tribute. But also, she could be doing something entirely different. After all, she's not the only artist who will deliver a special performance at the ceremony. Earlier this week, the Academy announced that Harriet star Janelle Monáe will be performing as well — but again there's no word on what she'll be performing or why.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last month, new broke that Eilish is set to become the youngest singer to ever write and perform the James Bond theme. Her and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, have co-written the theme for No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final Bond movie, which hits theaters on April 10.

Considering that's just two short months away, it's possible that Eilish will debut the highly anticipated song at the Oscars. Finneas added to the speculation during his Feb. 3 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when he said that the new Bond theme would premiere "really soon, really soon."