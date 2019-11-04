'BiP's Katie & Chris Are Still Together, Despite Recent Split Speculation

With multiple Bachelor in Paradise couples biting the dust recently, are Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski next? Although they got off to a rocky start on the reality show and recently sparked some split speculation, Katie confirmed she and Chris are still together while appearing on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast on Monday.

During the podcast interview, Ben asked Katie about the status of her relationship with Chris, and she clarified they're "dating and engaged." Although Katie and Chris didn't exactly get a fairytale ending on BiP (Katie even took her engagement ring off during the after show and they argued on-screen), things have improved between them quite a bit. "We are so much better now," she said. "We're not perfect, we're never going to be perfect. My relationship with Chris is definitely different than any other relationship I've ever had, but different isn't bad." While Chris hasn't addressed their relationship in any interviews recently, he shared a couple-y photo with Katie on Instagram just last week.

Speculation that Chris and Katie may have ended things picked up over the weekend when Katie attended a wine mixer with other Bachelor couples — Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Joe Amabile and Kendall Long, and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone — without her fiancé at her side. But in the comments section of the post, Jared told a fan that Katie and Chris are "together and very happy."

Recently, there's been an influx of breakups among the couples who left Bachelor in Paradise's most recent season together. Last week, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones announced their split, admitting that their busy schedules and the distance between them made it "impossible to see each other and build a life with each other." Just a day later, Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty announced their breakup in a lengthy joint statement on Instagram, telling fans that although they still loved each other, what's best for them is "being apart and growing individually."

Katie and Chris are now among the last two couples standing from BiP Season 6, along with Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour. Hannah and Dylan recently solidified their relationship status with matching Sandy and Danny Grease costumes for Halloween.